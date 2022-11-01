THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve appointments of judges and hear pardon requests. Their responsibilities are wide and varied. For this reason, it’s important to place the right person in the job, with experience, honesty and integrity being at the top of the list. Incumbent Counselor Ted Gatsas meets all the criteria and more.
Prior to his election to the Executive Council, Ted served as a state senator and mayor of the City of Manchester. He brings a business-style approach and his undisputed honesty and integrity makes him the best of watchdogs for the taxpayers.
One of Ted’s most important qualities is his responsiveness to his varied constituency. For example, a portion of Route 107 runs for several miles through the heart of Pittsfield. Over the course of several years a segment of the highway experienced consistent flooding. In winter, a long stretch of the road froze over with ice, sometimes a foot thick. During the spring thaw, and after heavy rains, that same portion of the road would flood, creating very hazardous conditions immediately adjacent to the exit of the Barnstead-Chichester-Epsom-Pittsfield regional recycling center. For several years the situation went unresolved despite the indisputable danger to a state road. On behalf of the B.C.E.P., The Pittsfield Board of Selectmen took a crack at the problem by contacting Ted Gatsas. He had the drainage corrected, the road repaired, and the situation resolved in just four months!
Rural Pittsfield is a town where three of the state’s highway zones converge. DOT Districts 3, 5, and 6 merge in the downtown portion of our community. Sometimes coordination is challenging, especially given that our main street is a state highway. Based on our frequent need for assistance, who occupies the executive counselor’s seat is important to the citizens of Pittsfield, and indeed all of the small towns in District 4. Councilman Gatsas has always responded to all inquiries and his personal contact with the Department of Transportation on our behalf has helped immensely.
Ted regularly attends select board meetings throughout the district to reintroduce himself and to remind us that he is ready, willing and able to help all the communities under his watch. He is a tremendous asset to our town’s limited ability to influence state bureaucracies and re-electing Ted Gatsas to the Executive Council promises renewed hard work, dedication, and sound judgment applied for the betterment of our state. Our board is unanimous in supporting his reelection.
Carl Anderson is chair of the Pittsfield Select Board. Retired now, he operated a trucking firm and a real estate business.
ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.
