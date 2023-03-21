SUNSHINE WEEK has come and gone. This newspaper has stated: “Trust in public institutions relies on our ability to shine sunlight wherever we find shadows.”
Is there any new light shining from the shadows of New Hampshire’s government regarding our Right to Know? Kinda, sorta, but we could be doing better.
Two years ago, the New Hampshire Union Leader printed a redacted “Laurie’s List” of bad cops, with blacked out columns hiding the names of police officers found by their own police chiefs to have falsified records, lied in court, and used excessive force.
After this, the attorney general released a group of officer names (mostly retired), and then later another “public” version, but this one once again redacted names, this time of officers suing to be removed from the list based on recommendations from Sununu’s LEACT Commission, which was stacked with law enforcement.
Said NHPR at the time: “While the list’s release represents the fullest airing of police misconduct in the state to date, it is far from completely transparent. Large portions… are blacked out, redacting the names of 91 officers who are appealing their status on the list.”
These appeal cases are all being heard under seal. Not exactly a move towards more transparency.
In the meantime, several Supreme Court and other important cases expanding our Right to Know were won, including the overturning of the Fenniman “personnel file exemption” decision after almost 30 years.
Said InDepthNH at the time: “In two decisions Friday, the state Supreme Court overturned its own 1993 ruling known as the Fenniman case in what is widely seen as a victory for the public’s right to know about misconduct by public officials that has previously been deemed confidential.”
In addition, after years of bipartisan work, the Ombudsman Bill finally passed and was signed into law. This expansion of government would allow citizens to bring their denied or redacted Right-to-Know requests directly to the ombudsman for a nominal fee, while also reserving the right to go to court, a more expensive option, if preferred.
The ombudsman was supposed to be up and running by July 2022, but Thomas F. Kehr was only appointed to the Office of the Right-to-Know Ombudsman on Jan. 27, 2023. This ombudsman “experiment” is for one term only through July 1, 2025, after which the role needs to be extended or will sunset.
Journalists, municipalities, concerned citizens, and Right-to-Know NH (RTKNH) members rely on information provided by the Attorney General’s office regarding RSA 91-A.
To this end, in 2015, the AG’s office issued a 138-page memorandum, stating: “The public’s right to know what its government is doing is a fundamental part of New Hampshire’s democracy. New Hampshire’s Constitution and the Right-to-Know law ensure that the public has reasonable access to meetings of public bodies and to governmental records.”
Because of positive developments expanding citizens’ Right to Know, this 2015 memo is materially outdated. Thus, last year, RTKNH requested the AG’s office update the memo to reflect current law. On March 28, 2022, Jill A. Perlow, Senior Assistant Attorney General told RTKNH via email: “... an update for the Right to Know memo is currently underway.”
It’s been a year, and yet no new memo has been issued. This oversight should be rectified immediately. A lack of understanding about the current Right-to-Know legal landscape creates tension, confusion, and increases costs for all concerned.
Banish the shadows. Let there be light.