SUNSHINE WEEK has come and gone. This newspaper has stated: “Trust in public institutions relies on our ability to shine sunlight wherever we find shadows.”

Is there any new light shining from the shadows of New Hampshire’s government regarding our Right to Know? Kinda, sorta, but we could be doing better.

Carla Gericke lives in West Manchester. She is the Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Ward 11.

Sunday, March 19, 2023
Chuck Douglas: It is time for a real war on Mexico's drug cartels

  • Carl Perreault

OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exce…

Friday, March 17, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Paul L. Dann: Better childcare yields economic growth

AS AN employer in New Hampshire, we find ourselves in challenging times. One of the major challenges facing businesses today is workforce availability. Vacant positions throughout the Granite State not only impact the individual business but also have a significant ripple effect on our state…

Monday, March 13, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Edith Tucker: Some White supremacists lived in Berlin in 1995

I WAS recently very surprised to find an editorial by Carl Perreault published in “The Berlin Reporter” on May 31, 1995. Perreault was spotted by the Union Leader as a very talented writer and months later he left the then-daily North Country newspaper. He’s worked at the “Union Leader” for …

Ray Brown: Election denying prima donnas

THAT THE 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen persists among a sizable minority of Granite Staters. I had at first thought it somewhat hilarious that politicos whom I had long believed incapable of organizing a carpool were held to be capable of a massive national deception but that…

Friday, March 10, 2023