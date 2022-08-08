WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?

The Manchester Board of Alderman and Mayor Joyce Craig voted to sell 4.2 acres of public parkland next to Parkside Middle in West Manchester for $600,000 to a private entity called the “Mark Stebbins Community Center.”

Carla Gericke lives in West Manchester. She is the Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Ward 11.

Thursday, August 04, 2022
Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…

Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Ian Underwood: Kathleen Sullivan's bogus Croydon claims

I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Roy Dennehy: Reflecting on U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe

THE CURRENT emotional debate regarding the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade it seems to me is not really the opinions of Democrats versus those of Republicans. I believe it pits non-believers, non-religious, secular people, against people who believe in God, and regularly attend rel…

Monday, August 01, 2022
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Friday, July 29, 2022