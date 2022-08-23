THE INITIAL goals of the student loan repayment moratorium were noble and undoubtedly helped many borrowers remain afloat during economic uncertainties brought on by the COVID pandemic. As we’ve begun to get COVID under control and our economy has rebounded, it’s now time to chart a course that addresses loan forgiveness and prepares borrowers for a smooth transition from forbearance to repayment.
President Joe Biden can and should establish the extent of forgiveness and set a date certain to wind down the student loan repayment freeze. Setting clear parameters for student loan forgiveness will not only assist borrowers currently saddled with crippling debt, but also reaffirm our nation’s commitment to support the pursuit of higher education.
Providing a date certain for ending the loan repayment pause, will allow borrowers to plan for adding this obligation into their budgets and fulfill their obligations.
Student loan debt is overwhelmingly held by more affluent White people. Because of this, the benefits of a government subsidized student loan forbearance program have primarily benefited the affluent at the expense of the working poor and communities of color. By some estimates, the pause in student loan payments costs Americans $5 billion a month. This money, even a small portion of it, would be better allocated to assist distressed borrowers or borrower’s working in the fields of childcare and mental health and earning low wages.
This isn’t to say that there are those who do not require college debt relief. We can and should assist working families striving to pay off their debt. A reasonable solution would be a lower threshold for those needing relief and targeting assistance to those who need it the most in the BIPOC communities and first-generation college attendees.
But repayment must come with clear guidance and communication from the U.S. Department of Education. Millions of borrowers are unaware of what they owe and have not received notices from federal officials in quite some time. Adding to the millions at risk of default, and we are looking at a full-blown crisis. In addition to targeted relief, President Biden must announce a communication plan that requires the Department of Education to seek out and contact borrowers directly to assure they are properly informed and are able to make their payments.
The president can fix this potential crisis. With his leadership, he can call for an end of the moratorium while giving borrowers ample notice for when loan payments will resume. The resumption of payments should be clearly and loudly announced, accompanied by a comprehensive plan to inform borrowers of their obligations.
Targeted relief should focus on distressed borrowers from marginalized communities who are at risk of missing payments.
Our country did the right thing in 2020 by freezing repayments. We can continue to support borrowers by targeting those in desperate need of forgiveness and doing everything necessary to responsibly prepare for winding down the pause on repayments. If we don’t, we run the risk of undermining all the good this program did.
