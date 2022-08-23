THE INITIAL goals of the student loan repayment moratorium were noble and undoubtedly helped many borrowers remain afloat during economic uncertainties brought on by the COVID pandemic. As we’ve begun to get COVID under control and our economy has rebounded, it’s now time to chart a course that addresses loan forgiveness and prepares borrowers for a smooth transition from forbearance to repayment.

President Joe Biden can and should establish the extent of forgiveness and set a date certain to wind down the student loan repayment freeze. Setting clear parameters for student loan forgiveness will not only assist borrowers currently saddled with crippling debt, but also reaffirm our nation’s commitment to support the pursuit of higher education.

Carlos Cardona lives in Laconia.

