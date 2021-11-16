FOR THREE DECADES, politicians have talked about fixing our broken immigration system, but they haven’t really done anything about it. Now, Congress has the opportunity to include pathways to citizenship for Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status holders, farmworkers, and essential workers in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
Small business owners like me are looking to Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan to lead on legalization and citizenship because it is urgently needed, morally right, and good for business and the U.S. economy as a whole.
If Congress provides pathways to citizenship in the budget reconciliation bill, it will grow our gross domestic product, accelerate job growth, and raise wages for all workers in our state and across the country. According to one analysis, legalization and citizenship will increase economic activity by $121 billion annually, including an additional $31 billion per year in federal, state, and local tax revenues.
Legalization and citizenship would unleash the full economic potential of undocumented immigrants. New Hampshire is home to 14,660 undocumented immigrants with a household income of $595.4 million and a total spending power of $518.4 million. Each year, they pay $77.1 million in taxes. Our undocumented neighbors are already here, working hard, and contributing to our communities. They have earned a path to citizenship and the stability and dignity that comes with it.
Action by Congress would also help address our labor shortage. America has 10.4 million jobs open, including almost 50,000 in New Hampshire. Small businesses, farmers, hospitals, manufacturers, technology companies, restaurant owners, and other employers are looking high and low for qualified workers. Immigration reform is a key part of the solution to the challenge facing employers.
In addition to being good for business, immigration solutions are politically smart. A recent bipartisan poll of battleground voters commissioned by the American Business Immigration Coalition, which included Granite State voters, found 3-to-1 support for including pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the budget reconciliation bill. Support was widespread across the political spectrum from Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, including majorities of Trump voters and self-described conservatives, given their economic contributions.
In fact, only a small number of Trump voters — 17 percent — believed that deportations should be the priority for fixing our immigration system. If as many as 83 percent of Trump supporters think there are better solutions than deportations, then Republicans in Congress have no reason to oppose immigration reform, other than cruelty.
As the father of a young daughter, I can’t imagine what it would be like to go to work each day and worry about being deported and separated from my child. I can’t imagine what it is like for children to go to school with the fear that their parents could be taken away while they are in class. It is immoral for our elected officials to allow good, hardworking families to live in a state of anxiety and legal limbo when they have the power to fix it.
President Biden’s framework included legalization and citizenship. Now it is up to Democrats in Congress to close the deal. Immigration reform must happen, no matter what it takes.
People like me, who worked hard to deliver the White House, the Senate, and the House to Democrats, will not allow our immigrant friends, co-workers, and family members to be thrown under the bus with anything less than legalization and citizenship. The time to act is now and the legislative vehicle to use is President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Undocumented people, and the people who care about them, are watching and waiting.