RECORD INFLATION reported in April’s Consumer Price Index is the most recent reminder of the rising prices burdening Granite Staters and Americans. Financial issues will be central in the upcoming midterm elections. In New Hampshire, a battleground state, these issues are critical for Democrats hoping to hold on to control in Washington.
Gas is up to $4.30 per gallon and the cost of living has risen 6%. These price hikes are front and center for key constituencies, like the 60% of the electorate made up of voters over the age of 50. Many of us live on a fixed income. For Democratic incumbents locked in tight races, like Senator Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas, inflation has created major political headwinds. If Democrats want to win in the Granite State, they’ll have to lower costs before November.
President Joe Biden recently unveiled his plan to take on some of our top costs: gas, food, and prescription drugs. While Biden has opted to ease pain at the pump and lower the price of food with executive orders, prescription drug pricing reform requires congressional action. Democrats in D.C. will have to deliver on the campaign promise to rein in the pharmaceutical industry by forcing them to adopt fair prices for prescription drugs.
Unfortunately, pharmaceutical firms have used the necessity of prescription drugs to overcharge everyday Americans for their medications. Since 2006, the price of prescription drugs has outpaced the rate of inflation. In January alone, drug companies increased the costs of more than 800 brand-name and generic medications. These price hikes have compounded the financial strain being felt by folks across the country.
While it’s clear that rising drug prices have increased costs for everyone, they’ve put a disproportionate burden on key constituencies that could make or break the November elections for Democrats. Older Americans, an especially influential voting block in midterm elections, are acutely aware of recent prescription price hikes. Seventy-five percent of 50-64 year-olds and 89% of Americans over 65 report use at least one prescription medication. Older Americans will hold elected officials accountable if drug costs aren’t lowered.
As bills pile up, the cost of prescriptions has caught older voters’ attention. One recent poll found that 80% of voters think that the current cost of these drugs is unreasonable. The same survey found that 80% of Americans believe that the pharmaceutical industry is to blame for high prices. Two-thirds of respondents fully support prescription drug pricing reform.
Americans are sending a clear message to Democrats in Washington that they want and need legislation to drive down the cost of prescription medications. In the past, Congress has attempted to pass bills with key provisions that would allow Medicare to negotiate and cap out-of-pocket spending on commonly used medications. Unfortunately, those policies haven’t made it to the Oval Office.
Today, with inflation on the rise and time running out before November’s midterm elections, it’s more important than ever that our elected leaders, like Senator Hassan and Congressman Pappas, take the reins and push their colleagues to get the prescription drug pricing reform Americans need over the finish line.