THE LEGISLATURE in my adopted home state of New Hampshire is considering a bill to prohibit public school teachers, public health officials, and state contractors from discussing such concepts as racism and sexism. Known as HB 544, the bill announces itself as an act “against the propagation of divisive topics,” and specifies topics relating to race and gender. Dressed up as promoting unity, the bill is intended to prohibit training and conversations about the harms of racism, implicit bias, and White supremacy.
HB 544 is not a New Hampshire idea. It is not a New Hampshire solution to a New Hampshire problem, as our legislators like to say in arguing against other bills. Instead, this bill is the offspring of the previous president’s attempts to legitimize White supremacy.
On Jan. 20, 2021, President Joe Biden revoked his predecessor’s executive order banning diversity training for federal employees and contractors. In the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many other people of color, the Biden administration recommitted to an ethical framework of diversity, inclusion, and equity: “Unity and healing must begin with understanding and truth, not ignorance and lies.”
Unfortunately, the damage of the previous president’s own racism and sexism has shifted to the New Hampshire state Legislature. State lawmakers have adopted the fantasy that banning discussion of certain topics will result in “unity.” The threat of this ban is now aimed at our classrooms and our communities.
As a professor, I could certainly speak to the demerits of HB 544 from a variety of policy-related and historical perspectives. For example, I could speak to the challenges this bill would create for teachers introducing kids to the U.S. Civil War, or to the civil rights movement, or to the history of the Harlem Renaissance, or even to the work of Jane Austen.
Or, what about the history of the very place where my small town sits — home to the living traditions of its first people, the Abenaki? Or what, I might ask, does New Hampshire, one of the whitest, oldest, and least economically diverse states, stand to gain from a dog whistle bill that announces to the world that New Hampshire embraces intolerance?
But I want to speak far more personally about what this bill means to me and my family. I am the parent of a fifth-grade public school student of color in New Hampshire. For our family, the intrusion of the state legislature into our son’s curriculum — the stifling of his speech and that of his classmates and teachers — hits very close to home. HB 544 attacks two of my core values as a parent and as a professor: the values of curiosity and of inclusion. My child faces a state Legislature that would ban — literally, ban — his right to speak to his own life experiences.
Classrooms are most vibrant when children are empowered to act as free-range knowledge omnivores. As highly credentialed professionals, their teachers (unlike their state legislators) are expert at navigating kids’ cognitive and developmental capacities at different stages. Children are curious about each other, and the world around them.
And they take their cues from adults. It is up to us as parents and teachers to model respect for our children’s curiosity. It is up to us to answer kids’ questions, and to make it clear that children, too, have the capacity — and the responsibility — to think critically about the information they encounter.
It is up to us to mirror curiosity: there is nothing divisive about the thoughtful teaching of important histories, including the histories of race and gender. There is nothing divisive about providing support and training to help us think critically about our own actions and experiences and how they affect others.
Ask your favorite fifth grader. If yours is at all like mine, you will hear that understanding, truth, and “unity” do not come from pretending complicated ideas do not exist. Progress comes from our engagement with one another; not from hiding in fear.
This is a time of division and suffering in this country. It is exactly the time to welcome more conversation about the effects of racism and sexism in this nation — and in our states.