LET’S BE CLEAR: Time is running out for small businesses like ours and unless Congress acts immediately to provide emergency relief, Main Streets across America — including in our towns of Moultonborough, Keene and Manchester — might as well hang up giant “Out of Business” signs come January.

This is not where our fellow small business owners expected to be when this year started. We began 2020 with plans to take our businesses, Burns Automotive and Beeze Tees, to the next level. Tim, who operates Beeze Tees, a printing business in Keene, signed a five-year lease to expand to a retail shop in November 2019. But he opened three weeks before COVID-19 hit in Manchester and has had to dramatically pivot his business. Celeste, who owns a full service auto repair shop in Moultonborough, was hoping business would take off this year for the convenience store she added to her operation.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt. We knew the initial shutdowns and ongoing restrictions were important to the health and safety of all Americans. But for hard-hit businesses like ours, these ongoing restrictions have forced us to make difficult, often heartbreaking decisions just to survive.

Since March, we have had to close temporarily and pivot operations just to stay afloat. Because prices from vendors are skyrocketing, for example, Celeste has had a hard time balancing her budget, forcing her to make tough choices to avoid laying off employees or cutting back services.

Many of us small business owners were fortunate to keep our heads above water and employees on our payroll thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) passed by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act. At the time, we really believed it would be enough to keep our businesses going, never imagining that the pandemic would continue its path of devastation through this year and beyond.

It has, and we need help.

We’ll let the numbers tell the story. We’re proud members of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Voices program, and a survey last month found that 42% of program members have been forced to lay off employees or cut compensation. More than half had to stop paying themselves and a third dipped into personal savings to keep their business operational. It’s even more bleak for Black small business owners — 61% have forgone paying themselves and 58% report using personal savings to stay open.

Many of our small business competitors are large national and multinational companies. While they, too, have been adversely affected by the lockdown, their size and greater access to capital put many in a position to weather this terrible storm in a way not possible for small businesses like ours.

We’re so grateful to legislators for the bipartisan approach they took in March to pass the PPP loan program. For Tim, that helped him pivot operations to making masks, serving an urgent need in his community and saving more than a dozen jobs in the process. We urge them to do the same now by joining together before year’s end to pass the emergency COVID relief package, which includes funds that will help keep my business – and thousands like ours – afloat.

It’s not just the future of our small businesses that’s at stake. It’s the future of our nation’s cities and towns — our Main Streets — where small business owners are at the core of what ensures that communities thrive. We’re so proud to be part of what makes New Hampshire a great place to live and work, and to have built small businesses that invest in our communities — from providing jobs to sponsoring sports teams, donating to our local food pantries, and supporting the schools through the PTA.

Please join us and other small business owners in urging members of Congress to help us stay open for business.

Celeste Burns lives in Moultonborough, where she’s the owner of Burns Automotive. Tim Pipp lives in Keene and is the owner of Beeze Tees . They met as part of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Ralph Fletcher: Year of the shrinking Christmas
Op-eds

Ralph Fletcher: Year of the shrinking Christmas

EACH YEAR in mid-December our dear friend Martha drives up from Rhode Island to bake cookies with my wife. Martha and JoAnn have been baking Christmas cookies for 25 years. I consider them to be the John Lennon and Paul McCartney of holiday cookie-baking. They spend four days making hundreds…

Monday, December 14, 2020
Op-eds

Elijah Niemi: The real cost of climate change

WHETHER YOU like it or not, climate change is real and is beginning to show its effects on the human race. The alarming issue, however, is how quickly these effects are being shown. According to scientists, and backed by data, the trends in climate change are happening on a much faster scale…

Sunday, December 13, 2020
Friday, December 11, 2020
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Emmett Soldati: Lesson for Democrats in how to throw a party
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: Lesson for Democrats in how to throw a party

THIS PAST WEEKEND would have marked the 35th Annual “Top o’ the Hill” Holiday Party in my hometown of Somersworth. It’s a tradition, started by neighbors and carried on by my parents, with a simple premise. Flyer every house, every door, in the neighborhood. No matter which street, or apartm…

Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Annika Stanley-Smith: Dealing with COVID-19 the New Hampshire way
Op-eds

Annika Stanley-Smith: Dealing with COVID-19 the New Hampshire way

COVID-19 has affected all of us and created significant challenges. Fortunately, New Hampshire has a long history of community involvement and coming together to solve problems, particularly during difficult times like we are experiencing today. We have been honored to work with a group of N…

Monday, December 07, 2020
Op-eds

Ted Menswar Jr.: To mask or not to mask...the ridiculous debate

THE HEADLINE “7 GOP conservatives seek impeachment probe of Sununu” (UL – 25/20) did what it was supposed to. The title grabbed my attention by stunning me then confusing me. However, after reading the article’s content, a third emotion visited me, one that I had experienced referent to this…

Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH
Op-eds

Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH

I WAS THRILLED to hear the news last week that there appear to be two effective vaccines on the horizon against COVID-19. But, as a physician, I know that these vaccines will not be available to the general public tomorrow. Approval needs to come from the FDA followed by distribution to the …

Sunday, December 06, 2020
Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State
Op-eds

Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State

  • Updated

WITHOUT QUESTION, this election season has given everyone plenty to get emotional about. Between a monsoon of questions surrounding the nation’s highest elections, another two years of a bitterly divided Congress, and a country every bit as tense as it’s ever been, it seems as though the pre…