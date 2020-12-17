LET’S BE CLEAR: Time is running out for small businesses like ours and unless Congress acts immediately to provide emergency relief, Main Streets across America — including in our towns of Moultonborough, Keene and Manchester — might as well hang up giant “Out of Business” signs come January.
This is not where our fellow small business owners expected to be when this year started. We began 2020 with plans to take our businesses, Burns Automotive and Beeze Tees, to the next level. Tim, who operates Beeze Tees, a printing business in Keene, signed a five-year lease to expand to a retail shop in November 2019. But he opened three weeks before COVID-19 hit in Manchester and has had to dramatically pivot his business. Celeste, who owns a full service auto repair shop in Moultonborough, was hoping business would take off this year for the convenience store she added to her operation.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt. We knew the initial shutdowns and ongoing restrictions were important to the health and safety of all Americans. But for hard-hit businesses like ours, these ongoing restrictions have forced us to make difficult, often heartbreaking decisions just to survive.
Since March, we have had to close temporarily and pivot operations just to stay afloat. Because prices from vendors are skyrocketing, for example, Celeste has had a hard time balancing her budget, forcing her to make tough choices to avoid laying off employees or cutting back services.
Many of us small business owners were fortunate to keep our heads above water and employees on our payroll thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) passed by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act. At the time, we really believed it would be enough to keep our businesses going, never imagining that the pandemic would continue its path of devastation through this year and beyond.
It has, and we need help.
We’ll let the numbers tell the story. We’re proud members of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Voices program, and a survey last month found that 42% of program members have been forced to lay off employees or cut compensation. More than half had to stop paying themselves and a third dipped into personal savings to keep their business operational. It’s even more bleak for Black small business owners — 61% have forgone paying themselves and 58% report using personal savings to stay open.
Many of our small business competitors are large national and multinational companies. While they, too, have been adversely affected by the lockdown, their size and greater access to capital put many in a position to weather this terrible storm in a way not possible for small businesses like ours.
We’re so grateful to legislators for the bipartisan approach they took in March to pass the PPP loan program. For Tim, that helped him pivot operations to making masks, serving an urgent need in his community and saving more than a dozen jobs in the process. We urge them to do the same now by joining together before year’s end to pass the emergency COVID relief package, which includes funds that will help keep my business – and thousands like ours – afloat.
It’s not just the future of our small businesses that’s at stake. It’s the future of our nation’s cities and towns — our Main Streets — where small business owners are at the core of what ensures that communities thrive. We’re so proud to be part of what makes New Hampshire a great place to live and work, and to have built small businesses that invest in our communities — from providing jobs to sponsoring sports teams, donating to our local food pantries, and supporting the schools through the PTA.
Please join us and other small business owners in urging members of Congress to help us stay open for business.