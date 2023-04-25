IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).

Marijuana is a drug, a plain and simple fact. THC is the active part of the marijuana plant that gets people high. Today’s marijuana products can have THC levels as high as 99%. Higher levels of THC can lead to addiction and mental health psychosis. Regular use of marijuana products can lead to a list of medical conditions.

Celeste Clark is executive director of the Raymond Coalition For Youth. She lives in Raymond.

