OUR GOVERNOR has officially signed HB 611 to create a commission to study state-controlled sales of drugs. Marijuana and THC products to be exact.

To quote Governor Chris Sununu, ”New Hampshire has an opportunity to safely regulate the sale of marijuana with a model few others can provide.” Does he realize that once he legalizes weed in New Hampshire that there is no going back?

Celeste Clark is executive director of the Raymond Coalition for Youth in Raymond, where she lives.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Jason Sorens: Study critical of NH business tax cuts is myopic

THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.

Rep. Timothy Horrigan: Moffett's contempt for America's team

MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading…

Monday, August 14, 2023
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Friday, August 11, 2023
Thursday, August 10, 2023