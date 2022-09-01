HERE WE GO AGAIN. We have been hearing for the past few months that there is an increase in drug overdoses in our state’s two most populous cities, Nashua and Manchester. As bad as the opioid epidemic was in 2015, it is expected to be even worse in the coming months with record deaths expected due to fentanyl poisoning.

Fentanyl poisoning is a result of drug dealers purposely or accidentally mixing fentanyl into commonly misused drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, and fake prescription pills made to look like commonly abused drugs like Xanax, Adderall, Percocet and Vicodin.

Celeste Clark is executive director of Raymond Coalition For Youth. She lives in Raymond.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
