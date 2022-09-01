HERE WE GO AGAIN. We have been hearing for the past few months that there is an increase in drug overdoses in our state’s two most populous cities, Nashua and Manchester. As bad as the opioid epidemic was in 2015, it is expected to be even worse in the coming months with record deaths expected due to fentanyl poisoning.
Fentanyl poisoning is a result of drug dealers purposely or accidentally mixing fentanyl into commonly misused drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, and fake prescription pills made to look like commonly abused drugs like Xanax, Adderall, Percocet and Vicodin.
Those who do not have a connection to someone who struggles with addiction may not care much. Until drug addiction is at your door or sitting at your kitchen table, it is easy to say it is someone else’s problem. But it is a societal problem that impacts us all and it is not going to go away unless we all pay attention, get involved, and speak up.
We need leaders who understand this and know it’s not an issue that can be pushed to the side.
We can protect our younger generations and intervene to help those already struggling. We need to raise awareness and provide hope so that using drugs to numb the pain or escape reality is no longer something people seek out.
Many talk about the war on drugs. While some will argue that “This is Your Brain on Drugs” was not an effective substance misuse strategy because it wasn’t evidence based, not too many can argue about it being a campaign many generations years later still talk about. It sent a clear, simple message that people of all ages could understand. It got people talking, and talking is a start.
In the next couple of weeks we will be electing people into positions of power to help make a difference in our communities, state and nation. You have the opportunity to ask those who are running how they plan to address substance misuse prevention and awareness.
Substance misuse and addiction can be correlated to state and local budgets. Any politician who talks about reducing taxes or addressing the endless list of issues that make the headlines — homelessness, crime, sexual abuse, sexual disease and unwanted pregnancy, increased health care and prescription drug costs, long waits in the emergency room, domestic abuse, school drop out rates, low test scores, poor school attendance, the job market, finding reliable workers to fill open positions — should understand these are all social impacts connected to substance misuse.
Your mailbox is probably full of postcards asking for your vote. Ask candidates running for office where they stand on marijuana legalization. Do they know that New Hampshire already has a medical cannabis (marijuana) law allowing people with qualifying conditions to access it in dispensaries located throughout the state? Do they know marijuana is decriminalized in New Hampshire, meaning no one is going to jail for a small personal amount of marijuana? Do they know that some states that have chosen to legalize marijuana have spent more money on increased social needs than they have seen in new revenue from marijuana?
Marijuana is not just a safe little green plant that you can grow in your backyard and smoke. It is an industry-produced product with high potency levels of THC, the active ingredient in the plant that gets you high. Today’s manufacturers are creating products like oils, dabs, budder, shatter, edibles and vape products, all that average 50% to 90% THC. These are the products that seem to be more popular than the commonly known green leafy substance with average THC levels around 15%, a rather large increase from the 4% of the 1980s.
Substance misuse prevention is simple. When we reduce access to a drug and increase awareness and education of its dangers, we decrease use. We can educate our leaders who want leadership positions, but they have to understand that headline issues that impact our citizens and communities every day are very often tied to drugs.
We need leaders who can see the big picture and who will vote for public safety, not support wealthy interests like Big Marijuana. They are Big Tobacco’s cousin and look where cigarettes and tobacco got us.
Know where a candidate stands before giving them your vote. The health and wellbeing of our state — and most importantly its youth — depends on it.
Celeste Clark is executive director of Raymond Coalition For Youth. She lives in Raymond.
