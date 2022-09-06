AS A FORMER Republican state representative in 2011-2012, I voted for abortion restrictions. At the time, my decision-making process was rooted in ideology rather than experience. Since then, I have served in numerous positions that led me to think differently about reproductive rights.

As a former chair of the board of trustees at Valley Regional Hospital and a former member of the Sullivan County Public Health Network Advisory Committee, I was exposed to numerous health care concerns in our community. As mayor of Claremont, I met many individuals who were navigating very complex family situations. As a result of these experiences, I have come to the following conclusions:

Retired veteran Charlene Lovett is a Democratic candidate for State Senate District 8. She lives in Claremont.

Friday, September 02, 2022
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Celeste Clark: Your vote can encourage or prevent drug abuse

HERE WE GO AGAIN. We have been hearing for the past few months that there is an increase in drug overdoses in our state’s two most populous cities, Nashua and Manchester. As bad as the opioid epidemic was in 2015, it is expected to be even worse in the coming months with record deaths expect…

Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Bill Bennett: Morse will be a strong addition to U.S. Senate

THE SUMMER is coming to a close and the new school year is once again upon us. For millions of U.S. students, school may look very different this year. You’ve probably seen in the news that public schools are seeing a record attendance drop. The reason for this is multifaceted. In some insta…

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Stephen Duprey & Hon. Melanie Levesque: Now for some good news

IN A TIME of pressured partisanship and polarization, we have a positive story to tell. A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators worked together to find common ground on an issue of utmost importance, one that Americans agree upon: the strengthening of K-12 civics education.

Bob Hatcher: Hassan's bogus abortion ban claim

IN OUR household, we are registered independents and receive a lot of junk mail from both sides of the aisle. The other day we got a letter of desperation from Maggie Hassan, one of our U.S. Senators. Rarely in my life have I called someone an outright liar, but in this case, Sen. Hassan is …

Monday, August 29, 2022
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Tom Thomson: Why I support Chuck Morse for U.S. Senate

CHUCK MORSE has served his neighbors in Salem as both a town selectman and moderator, then served New Hampshire as a state representative for two terms (1998-2002) and then was elected to the state Senate in 2002-2006 and reelected again in 2010 to the present. He served as chair of the Fina…

Friday, August 26, 2022
Sen. Tom Sherman: Enshrine a woman’s right to choose in state law

AS A DOCTOR, I’ve sat with patients while I’ve given them terrible news. And sometimes, all I could do to help was sit and listen and hold their hand. They’re difficult conversations, difficult decisions, and in those decisions there’s no place for the government to get between a patient and…