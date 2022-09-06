AS A FORMER Republican state representative in 2011-2012, I voted for abortion restrictions. At the time, my decision-making process was rooted in ideology rather than experience. Since then, I have served in numerous positions that led me to think differently about reproductive rights.
As a former chair of the board of trustees at Valley Regional Hospital and a former member of the Sullivan County Public Health Network Advisory Committee, I was exposed to numerous health care concerns in our community. As mayor of Claremont, I met many individuals who were navigating very complex family situations. As a result of these experiences, I have come to the following conclusions:
Government should not be involved in reproductive health care decisions. Government cannot anticipate every scenario or variable that can occur in family planning. When it tries to institute restrictions or identify specific exceptions, something will occur that was not anticipated and those who are pregnant will experience unnecessary hardship. As an example, when abortions are allowed in the case of rape, we assume that all rapes are reported. However, the reality is that approximately a third of rapes are reported, a process that imposes numerous challenges for the victims. Should abortion no longer be an option for those who choose not to report a rape, but are pregnant?
This is just one example, but there are countless others. It is why I believe that abortion is a health care decision that belongs to a pregnant person in consultation with their health care provider. Should someone choose to have an abortion, that person should have access to safe, legal, accessible abortion care.
We need legislators who will protect reproductive rights.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, states took varying approaches. Some states banned abortion at conception. Others banned it at specific weeks. As a result, we now have a patchwork of limitations on reproductive rights.
For the first time in New Hampshire’s history, the Legislature passed and the Governor signed into law a 24-week abortion ban with virtually no exceptions — none for rape, incest, or even fatal fetal diagnoses. This year, thanks to incredibly brave women who shared their private, personal moments, the Legislature added an exception for fatal fetal diagnoses, but there remain no exceptions for rape or incest.
Some may think that the 24-week abortion ban is the end of it but history tells us otherwise. Last year alone, anti-abortion legislators introduced a package of bills to deeply restrict or ban abortion in the state, including the following:
HB 1181 — Allowing the father of an unborn child to petition the court for an injunction prohibiting the biological mother from having an abortion.
HB 1477 — Prohibiting abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat.
HB 622 — Establishing criminal penalties and disciplinary actions on persons who perform abortions in the state except in the case of danger to the life of health of the mother.
Given the above, we know that bills further restricting reproductive rights will be introduced in the upcoming legislative session. The only way to ensure these bills don’t become law is to elect officials that are committed to securing the right of people to make their own reproductive health care decisions.
Retired veteran Charlene Lovett is a Democratic candidate for State Senate District 8. She lives in Claremont.
