THERE IS a better way to fund our state’s public education.

When I spoke with people on the campaign trail, one of the most frequent concerns is public education funding. How we fund public education in New Hampshire has put an incredible tax burden on local property owners, created inequities among school districts, and caused unnecessary division among communities. If we don’t resolve the funding issue, the outcomes will become worse each passing year.

Charlene Lovett is the former mayor of Claremont and a past Claremont School Board member. She lives in the city.

Monday, November 07, 2022
Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…

Sunday, November 06, 2022
Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.

Friday, November 04, 2022
Rep. Chris Pappas: Serving the people of New Hampshire

Rep. Chris Pappas: Serving the people of New Hampshire

WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challe…

Thursday, November 03, 2022
Maurice Regan: Fear and loathing canvassing on the campaign trail

Maurice Regan: Fear and loathing canvassing on the campaign trail

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress…

Thad Riley: I believe in Bolduc, he believes in NH

I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…