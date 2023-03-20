THE GOVERNOR’S proposed 10% cost of living adjustment to state employee wages is prudent, economically modest, and a necessary response to market signals on the state labor force. To suggest otherwise is to misread 40 years of state history and to deny the destructive effects of inflation that have gutted real wages for most employees.

State government is in the midst of a serious challenge to its ability to hire and retain workers. There are clear, unambiguous market signals that are the worst in the recent history of the state. The number of workers leaving state service has climbed to the highest level in at least the last 20 years. The number of resignations was 49% higher this past year than the average of the last 10 years. What’s more, the majority of those resigning (61%) had fewer than 10 years of service, so the increase comes not from older, retirement-eligible workers but younger workers seeking higher wages.

Charles Arlinghaus is the commissioner of the state’s Department of Administrative Services. He lives in Canterbury.

Paul L. Dann: Better childcare yields economic growth

Edith Tucker: Some White supremacists lived in Berlin in 1995

Ray Brown: Election denying prima donnas

Sen. Jeb Bradley: Granite Advantage is a NH success

