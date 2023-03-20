THE GOVERNOR’S proposed 10% cost of living adjustment to state employee wages is prudent, economically modest, and a necessary response to market signals on the state labor force. To suggest otherwise is to misread 40 years of state history and to deny the destructive effects of inflation that have gutted real wages for most employees.
State government is in the midst of a serious challenge to its ability to hire and retain workers. There are clear, unambiguous market signals that are the worst in the recent history of the state. The number of workers leaving state service has climbed to the highest level in at least the last 20 years. The number of resignations was 49% higher this past year than the average of the last 10 years. What’s more, the majority of those resigning (61%) had fewer than 10 years of service, so the increase comes not from older, retirement-eligible workers but younger workers seeking higher wages.
The net effect is a vacancy rate of 21%, the highest in modern history and about double the typical rate of 9% to 12%. There is no hiring manager inside state government who wouldn’t tell you he or she loses employees and good candidates to wage pressure.
The pressure comes, realistically, from one single source: the intense, recent inflation that increases the cost of everything and thereby creates significant wage destruction.
It is a long established and quite sensible policy of New Hampshire’s state government that cost of living adjustments to wages are to be negotiated and are meant to keep up with changes to the cost of living. In 1983, as the country was coming out of a depressing high-inflation period, the governor and the union negotiated a 9% cost-of-living adjustment to mirror the compounded 9.05% increase in inflation of the prior two years.
Over the last 40 years, every contract discussion has included cost-of-living analysis and state wages have broadly kept pace. In the period from 1983 through 2018, there have been ups and downs but wages and cost-of-living kept almost perfect pace. Wages had increased an average 2.66% per year while inflation was 2.68%. The wages of state workers over 35 years were a negligible seven-tenths of a percentage point behind. And that story is consistent no matter how you parse the data — wages always were adjusted to keep up.
But in recent years, the inflationary monster has reared its head again and real wages are declining.
Mild wage adjustments negotiated two years ago when inflation was 1.4% were overwhelmed by a recent spike to the inflation levels of 40 and 45 years ago. Wages of state workers climbed 5% in 2018-2023 while the cost of living ballooned 21% (as a check on my math, I would note that the Social Security cost-of-living adjustments have been 21.8% in that same five years). As of January, it would take a 14.5% adjustment to keep up and every month wages lose just a little more ground.
There are relevant quotes to be found across philosophical ranges from Lenin to Keynes to Milton Friedman but, as is so often the case, I favor the common sense of Margaret Thatcher: “The lesson is clear. Inflation devalues us all.”
Grocer’s daughter Maggie is quite right that the destructiveness of inflation is remarkably egalitarian. Every employee is economically pressured to start looking at employers whose wages have kept up. Resignations increase dramatically, vacancy rates skyrocket, and pressures are worse for the workers who stay.
In the midst of those pressures, both economic and human, the governor and 14 unions negotiated a 10% adjustment in July with an additional 2% to follow in a year. Ten plus two when wages are already behind 14% in January is hardly profligate spending. Rather, it is cautious, consistent with long standing state policy, and probably a prudent compromise on both sides of the bargaining table.
Charles Arlinghaus is the commissioner of the state’s Department of Administrative Services. He lives in Canterbury.
