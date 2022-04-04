I AM CONCERNED that the Veterans Centers have lost their way. Vet Centers were created as nontraditional places where combat veterans meet, access services and develop a support/peer group. In the past 8 to 10 years, the centers began to operate more like a traditional mental health center.
One of the changes was for a “readjustment counselor” to have clinical credentials. The original intent for that was to allow veterans without clinical credentials to work with veterans. The focus was on getting the veteran settled and secure in the civilian world. The Vet Centers all had clinical positions to complement this role.
The most harmful change has been a lack of hiring veterans to staff the centers. The final straw were protocols put in place for COVID-19.
The loss of the centers has been damaging for veterans; first trust was lost, and the response made the Vet Centers appear afraid to help.
The switch to remote access is worse than a Band-Aid. It allows the centers to claim hours of service with no real measure of veteran satisfaction or long-term success. Personally, I liken it to a continual dose of half an antibiotic. In the end, the disease becomes untreatable.
Now, I know that someone will give a counter argument with lots of talk of evidence-based practices. Well, my questions are what is the evidence? Yes, numbers can show a gain in treatment, but for how long? Have the results been replicated by others not affiliated with the VA? I have yet to see any review of a patient’s mental health 1 to 5 years later.
Given my experiences with evidence-based practices, they look good on the spreadsheet but are often replaced with new practices.
I have seen many long-term reviews in the medical field focusing on disease outcomes and view the mental health field as riding on the success of the medical field.
So what works? Building trust is the first and most important measure. This is difficult for veterans, especially combat veterans. Getting to a mental health appointment was the most difficult thing I had to do when I returned from Iraq in 2005. It meant a loss of work and income.
This caused a huge stress on my family and I. Getting treatment threatened my ability to feel safe at work because I was disrupting the workplace with my personal mental health needs. I had some local VFW members who guided me through this period and without their support and trust I would now be divorced and maybe homeless.
Several months ago, USAToday had a front page article on the death of four Wisconsin Army National Guard members. As I read this article, I realized how lucky I was when I came back. I had people who would support me face to face when I needed it. This allowed me to regain a sense of stability. I was then able to start moving on to more health, both physical and mental. None of the four Wisconsin service members had this.
I would draw your attention to Nov-Dec 2021 DAV Magazine. On pages 14 and 15 is an article titled “Anybody Can Do It” detailing how a rural DAV post successfully lowered the number of veteran suicides over a five-year period. Everyone at the Vet Centers should read it as it is a model that they should be pursuing!
Let’s ask the remaining Vietnam veterans what was the most help for them. After all, it was due to a total lack of trust in the VA that the Vet Centers were created.
Please also refer to both the DAV, VFW, and American Legion’s past resolutions. You will find that peer outreach is viewed as an underfunded tool the VA is not utilizing. In rural areas, outreach must be the first priority. You have to find the veterans to help them. Then help them find a way to be safe and secure.
No real treatment can start before those needs are met. No 50-minute session in an office or over a computer can accomplish this. If you never leave the office, there is no way to accomplish treating veterans.
This cannot go on without a culture change. Ask any combat veteran to think about whom they would have trusted more, a fellow veteran or a clinical mental health professional?
Every Vet Center, no matter the size, needs an outreach worker focused on being out in the world 36 hours a week working with veterans. This role needs a case management component and should be valued on the level of a patient advocate at a VA Hospital.