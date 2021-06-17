THE BASEL CONVENTION is an international agreement barring countries from shipping various hazardous materials to another country without government permission. In 2019, plastic was added to the list. Of the 187 countries participating, only two have yet to ratify — Haiti and the world’s biggest plastics polluter, the United States.
China used to “recycle” our plastics but stopped in 2017. Most of our plastic waste still goes to Asia, but only 8.7% of plastics are profitably recyclable, and the unrecyclable tons that overflow their dumping areas find their way into rivers, then oceans, where currents concentrate the waste in five major ocean whirlpools, called gyres. In 2003, Captain Charles Moore discovered a permanent garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean between California and Hawaii twice the size of Texas.
Plastics in sea water slowly break down into microplastics, but they never disappear and are present in sea water at every depth. Consumers were once advised to buy wild-caught fish because farmed fish were fed waste. Now consumers are warned against wild-caught because microplastics travel the food chain and are found in all sea creatures, from tiny krill to birds, seals, and even whales.
If the United States ratified the Basel Convention, what could it do with the 4,000 18-wheeler-sized loads of compacted plastic waste it discards every day? Well, we could build all the walls ever dreamt of. We could line up those 18-wheeler-sized plastic blocks, stack them three high and in a mere 10 months we’d have a glorious wall 27 feet high and 9 feet thick all along our entire 2,000-mile southern border made of free materials, pre-formed in recycling centers across the nation. Talk about turning liabilities into assets!
But what happens after 10 months? If plastics are burned, the smoke can cause cancer in anyone who breathes it. Well, we could use waste plastics to address another big problem: climate change, specifically sea rise. If we strung plastic blocks together across every bluff and beach along America’s coastline, a nine foot wall should protect us for a decade anyway. At 4,000 blocks a day, how long would it take us to trash our way to sea-rise security?
Gulf Coast — 1,631 miles — 5.8 weeks
Atlantic Coast — 2,069 miles — 7.4 weeks
Pacific Coast — 7,623 miles — 27.2 weeks
Arctic Coast — 1,060 miles — 3.8 weeks
Total 12,383 miles and — 44.2 weeks, just another 10 months.
Walls would take care of a year plus of our plastic waste. Of course, that’s only the general coastline. To protect every island, cove, and inlet, that’s a total of 88,633 miles, which would take a little over six years.
After that, we could bring the problem closer to home:
If no state could send their plastic to another state would they build plastic walls around their borders?
If no town could export plastics would we build walls around our dumps and recycling centers? Walls around our towns?
If all the plastics you brought home had to stay in your home, what could you do with them? Walls around our house lots? Dig a hole in the backyard? Convert the guest room to waste plastics storage?
Or we could bring less plastic home. Take cloth bags to the stores. Take back the flimsy produce bags and reuse them. We could de-plastic our purchases at the car. Empty the plastic-wrapped 20-pack of toilet paper into the trunk. Decant the new detergent into the old bottle, etc. to leave behind empty plastic bags and containers.
Tell your stores to push suppliers into using containers of tin, glass, aluminum, paper, cardboard, burlap, and wood. Yes, plastics are better for transport and storage because they’re indestructible, but that’s the problem. Remember wooden toothbrushes?