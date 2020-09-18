I GREW UP in New Hampshire, but — until I moved back with my family in June — I hadn’t actually lived here for nearly 20 years. I spent most of the last decade living in Copenhagen, Denmark, and for all of that time I have been singing Denmark’s praises to virtually anyone who will listen. And who can blame me?
During my time in Denmark, I never saw, much less paid, a medical bill, despite having had three of our four children there. My husband and I had six weeks of paid vacation per year. We received generous parental leave benefits when our children were born — partially from the state and augmented by our employers. We sent our daughter to a high-quality, all-day preschool for the equivalent of $300 per month. My American friends’ jaws would drop when I described these benefits.
The contrast between Denmark and America grew even starker amid the coronavirus pandemic. Denmark’s government took early, decisive and relatively united action to stop the spread of the virus. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was held up as a standard of strong, reassuring leadership. The response of American leadership has been, at best, uneven.
So, it came as a surprise — especially for many of our American friends — to hear that we had decided to leave Denmark and move back to America. We made the decision prior to the pandemic, but even in those early days we met with some disbelief.
Taking everything into account, one might genuinely wonder why did we ever make the decision to leave? The simple answer, the one I usually give, is that we missed our families and wanted to be closer to them.
This is true enough, but the more complex and deeper answer is that I felt an undeniable pull to return to my country because I believe that, for all its unsightly and infuriating imperfections, America still offers immeasurable promise and potential. Its diversity, its capacity for innovation and reinvention, its dynamism, its ability to surprise — these things drew me back, even amid the uncertainty and unrest.
My belief in America is tempered by the reality of what I’ve seen in the past many years — and of course by the events unfolding across the country as I write. I hold no illusions that America today is the America of our dreams and aspirations. But this is why, in the moments when I want to ask myself why we ever left Denmark, I find myself asking instead how I could possibly have stayed away.
It’s often said that Danes are among the happiest people in the world. I would put it slightly differently; to me, they are the most content — they have what they need and what they need is enough. This contentment does not stem from complacency. In my experience, it springs from the Danes’ deeply rooted and genuine belief in the principle of the greater good. This belief underpins their willingness to pay the high taxes (much of our income was taxed at 55%) needed to create a generous social welfare system. They view it as a fair price to ensure that everyone has enough to live a decent life. Denmark and the Nordic countries don’t get everything right, but I do believe they are spot on with this fundamental principle.
The innumerable examples of goodness and decency that I’ve seen during this most recent crisis, in the news and across social media, reassure me that Americans have never forgotten how to show generosity to each other on an individual level. But our belief in the greater good — and generosity, empathy and social unity on a macro level — has failed us. This doesn’t mean, however, that it can never be rewoven into the fabric of American society and rekindled in the American spirit.
COVID-19 delayed our return to America by two months, and when we finally left Denmark it broke my heart more than a little to say goodbye. But I arrived back to the Granite State with a firmer-than-ever belief in the greater good and with a burning desire to play some small part in helping America find its way to that belief once more.
I don’t hold any illusions that it will be easy. I fully expect that change will be slow and sometimes painful. But my belief in the greater good is matched by my conviction that America, a constant work in progress, is greater than this moment. I do not want to sit on the sidelines waiting for others to help America find the way. I want to be part of it, want to give myself over to the cause.
As Hans Christian Andersen, that most famous of Danes once wrote, “Shouldn’t all of us on earth give the best we have to others and offer whatever is in our power?” That’s my plan now that I’m home.