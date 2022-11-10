EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortions in order to be successful, happy, and fulfilled.
America has crossed a bridge too far when a cabinet member values labor rate numbers above the lives of vulnerable children in the womb. Among the intellectual and political elite, a political viewpoint is cynically positioned as a compelling justification for ending human life. There’s a word for that: “inhumane.”
For having such blatantly misplaced priorities that directly threaten unborn lives, Secretary Yellen, along with so many of her fellow cabinet appointees, should not be serving the citizens of our country in a position of great public trust.
Many Americans have strong feelings about protecting the rights of marginalized groups in our country. They argue that marginalized groups are systematically discriminated against in society and have little power to defend their rights. Following this logic, the most maligned and marginalized group in our society today is an unborn baby in the womb, a baby who has no voice, no strength, and no one to advocate for his or her protection. Instead, these young lives are attacked at every turn as inconvenient, worthless, and disposable even just days away from being born.
Why don’t we treat the unborn, who are arguably the most vulnerable class of people, as we would other groups of individuals who face discrimination and condemnation?
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen herself has stood before the U.S. Senate and pleaded for the rights of women to be protected by enshrining the right to end preborn life at the sole discretion of the unborn child’s mother. She and Senator Maggie Hassan have been at the forefront of calling for federal intervention to guarantee unlimited abortion rights to women.
In New Hampshire, a woman can terminate the life of her unborn child up to 24 weeks. This is more than ample time to make this decision. Even this modest restriction is under relentless attack. Why do our leaders and lawmakers push for abortion up to the point of birth?
Since the original Roe v. Wade decision, more than 60 million preborn children have already lost their lives because of our permissive and increasingly open-ended abortion-on-demand culture. How many more unborn children do we need to lose before we acknowledge these precious lives have intrinsic dignity and worth outside job participation rates? Why should their value be a function of their perceived convenience?
When the rights of so many, even animals, are so vigorously fought for and defended, who will speak for the maligned and marginalized unborn? Certainly not our leaders and lawmakers.
Chloe Ezzo is a senior at Dartmouth College in Hanover where she lives.
