LIKE MOST Granite Staters, I worked hard for decades providing for my wife and children. After the bills were paid, food was put on the table and the essentials were covered, our family put as much into our retirement savings as we could afford, planning for a day when I could comfortably retire and spend time with my grandkids while devoting more time to my passions.

Fortunately for my family, our plan paid off. After serving in the Army and working at Raytheon, I retired after 20 years at BAE systems in 2020.

Chris Ager is the New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman. He and his wife live in Amherst.

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
James Betti: A warrior against wokeism

IN JANUARY 2021, Vivek Ramaswamy had an epiphany. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Jan. 6th capital riots, Vivek sensed the America he loves was tearing itself apart. America’s fundamental freedoms were under assault.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Jennifer Martel: Landscape architects don’t plant rose bushes

GOVERNOR CHRIS SUNUNU recently announced that his administration plans to eliminate licensing requirements for more than 30 professions, including landscape architects. Despite the governor’s remark during his 2023 budget address, don’t be fooled to think landscape architects plant rose bush…

Monday, February 27, 2023
Rik Cornell: Thoughts on violence during Black History Month

OVER THE past few years, there has been an increase in people causing harm or death to others. The ways seem to vary from one incident to another. A car, a hammer, a knife, a fist, a shove in front of a train, a strangulation, a bat, and yes… a gun. I am not writing this op-ed to blame any o…

Sunday, February 26, 2023
John Lynch: So enough is enough!

LIKE SO MANY of us across America and the world, I have been watching the very tragic events unfolding out of Ukraine. They are heart-wrenching, so sad, and difficult to watch. Admittedly, I have a hard time watching the daily news: vivid pictures of Ukrainians being slaughtered, women and c…

Emily Manns: Community Power before voters in seven communities

SEVEN TOWNS are asking voters to approve Community Power Plans in March, including Milford, Jaffrey, New Boston, Candia, Lee, Allenstown and Waterville Valley. If passed, they will be ready to offer rate relief to thousands of electricity customers in Eversource and NHEC territory as soon as…

Saturday, February 25, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Jim Isaak: Yes, we need 'them'

I SUSPECT that before the White man arrived in North America the locals would encounter migrating indigenous tribes and think “Not them.” Surely my ancestors experienced this, being Irish (“not them”), Catholic (“not them”), German (“not them”) and so forth. It is critical to realize that Am…