LIKE MOST Granite Staters, I worked hard for decades providing for my wife and children. After the bills were paid, food was put on the table and the essentials were covered, our family put as much into our retirement savings as we could afford, planning for a day when I could comfortably retire and spend time with my grandkids while devoting more time to my passions.
Fortunately for my family, our plan paid off. After serving in the Army and working at Raytheon, I retired after 20 years at BAE systems in 2020.
The Biden administration is making retirement much harder for Granite Staters today. Runaway spending is causing rampant inflation, eroding the value of savings, and 401(k)s have taken a hit due to uncertainty surrounding his policies.
The last thing Granite Staters need is another government bureaucrat gambling with their hard-earned retirement funds by investing in woke environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) funds that align with extreme litmus-test policies being pursued by the Biden administration.
ESG funds focus on companies that cater to the left’s pet projects like green energy use, social justice, “voting rights’”, diversity quotas, etc. Nuclear isn’t green enough for ESG, and firearms companies need not apply.
I guess the “governance” aspect does not include a respect for the constitutional rights we all enjoy.
Earnings wise, ESG funds on average earn just 6.3 percent annually while the broader market returned 8.9 percent on average, according to studies.
Despite the lower earnings average the Biden administration is championing, this as a cause célèbre. Your savings could be placed into these woke funds without your knowledge or consent at the cost of your retirement savings.
Granite State workers are now making the tough choice to remain in the workforce and delay retirement due to savings losses caused by this administration’s reckless and extreme agenda. That’s time away from their family, their grandkids, their passions and hobbies, and their peace of mind. Time stolen from them.
Chris Pappas and the rest of our federal delegation had a chance to right this wrong last week. You might be shocked to find out that they did not, however, use their vote to protect you. Instead they all voted to defend the Biden administration’s woke agenda.
Yes, all four Democrats representing New Hampshire in Washington voted to prioritize ESG funds over retirement returns. While every Republican was fighting for Americans, only three Democrats: Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) voted to stop Biden’s radical agenda and put people first. The rest chose extreme politics.
While President Biden has promised to veto this measure that helps protect our investments, 25 Republican attorneys general, including New Hampshire’s John Formella, are fighting for you in court — working to stop Biden from hijacking your money for the left’s woke causes.
You can rest assured Republicans will do everything in their power to protect your retirement funds from being hijacked to fund this woke charade.
Looking forward to 2024, Granite Staters will have a choice: the woke status quo or a bright new future for America that rewards merit, hard work, and personal responsibility and protects Americans’ right to chart their own future.
Chris Ager is the New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman. He and his wife live in Amherst.
