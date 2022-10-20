I’VE LIVED in New Hampshire for more than 30 years and never before have I seen a politician so out of touch with constituents as Sen. Maggie Hassan.
As Joe Biden’s rubber stamp, Hassan has hurt Granite Staters time and again with her reckless spending. Now in October, we’re facing a winter crisis ahead as the price of heating oil starts to rise again, thanks to politicians like Hassan.
Hassan supported Biden’s anti-American energy agenda every step of the way, voting with Biden more than 96% of the time. We can’t afford a senator who will sell out our interests to help pass Biden’s extreme agenda.
Hassan is a Biden Democrat who has allowed this crisis to occur, while failing to deliver results for New Hampshire residents struggling under historic Bidenflation. Amid rising costs for basic groceries, school supplies for our kids, and gas for our cars, Hassan has left us out in the cold. In 2021 alone, she voted against the crucial Keystone XL pipeline on four separate occasions.
We saw gas prices rise to a record of $4.99 per gallon this past summer.
Sen. Hassan also led a group of Democrat senators to kill a Republican amendment in the recent Inflation Reduction Act (read Bidenflation Scam Bill) that would have eliminated a tax hike on crude oil. Not only did she have the gall to vote to make Americans pay more for gas, but then she tried to pull the wool over our eyes by introducing the same measure herself, knowing the Democratic caucus wouldn’t let it pass.
Maggie Hassan is not the moderate she appears. The extreme Biden-Hassan anti-energy agenda doesn’t end there. With more than 40% of New Hampshire households using fuel oil as their primary way to stay warm in winter, Granite Staters are going to feel the pinch of Democrats’ war on American energy. With average fuel oil prices already more than $4.60 per gallon before the winter months hit, our checkbooks will surely feel the pain of Hassan’s policy decisions soon.
With fuel oil costs on the rise, the Biden administration has begun to warn of a heating oil shortage . This is unacceptable with so many families already struggling to make ends meet. Sen. Hassan has abandoned us to curry favor with her friends in Washington, D.C.
The good news is that there is a clear choice for change and common-sense solutions on the ballot this November. Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc is an outsider who is providing solutions to Granite Staters who are sick of being taken for a ride by career politicians like Hassan.
Bolduc will ensure America is once again energy independent. He will work to expand leasing and permitting for oil and gas on federal lands. He will work to restore the Keystone XL pipeline to help ensure that we are no longer dependent on foreign oil.
Don is a true public servant, not a self-serving career politician. He has dedicated his life to public service, serving more than 33 years in the U.S. Army. Don continues his service by advocating for mental health services for soldiers with PTSD.
Don is an outsider who will provide everyday solutions for the everyday problems New Hampshire families are facing. He will fight for us each day, just like he fought to defend our freedoms abroad. Don won’t let our children go cold just to make his agenda look better like Hassan chooses to do.
The choice in November could not be more clear. Sen. Hassan has abandoned Granite Staters to side with Joe Biden and the Democrats in Washington. As prices continue to rise, she fails to provide real solutions to the thousands of families struggling with the Bidenflation she helped cause. Don Bolduc will fight for our families, our freedom, and our prosperity. Don has served us proudly before, let’s vote to have him serve us once again in the United States Senate.
Chris Ager is chairman of the Hillsborough County GOP and New Hampshire’s committeeman to the Republican National Committee. He lives in Amherst.
