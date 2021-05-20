NEW HAMPSHIRE has a longstanding history of well-run elections, but you wouldn’t know that by the actions of our congressional delegation. New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen have thrown their full support behind H.R. 1 / S.1, federal legislation that would strip our state of the responsibility to safely and securely hold elections in the manner we see best. Unlike the chaos witnessed in some local municipalities and states in our country, New Hampshire has a strong track record of free and fair elections. When we find a rare anomaly, our citizens descend on the problem and fix it. Even Senator Hassan acknowledges that here in New Hampshire we have a strong track record of fair elections. Yet, Hassan is a co-sponsor of the legislation. Strange DC logic.
Why would Senator Hassan sign onto a bill that she herself says is not needed in the state she represents? Do Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have more control over the senator than her own constituents? The people of New Hampshire see right through this. She can say she is on our side, but this anti-NH legislation quite literally has her name on it.
Recently, I wrote to the senator and asked her to vote against H.R.1. She is my voice in the U.S. Senate and, like other Granite Staters, I am urging her to represent the best interests of our state when this comes to a vote on the Senate floor. To put the interests of other cities, states, and politicians above her own constituents is wrong. We have too much at stake for Hassan to continue serving as a rubber stamp for the far-left Democrat leadership occupying Washington, D.C. Hassan’s job is to uphold the United States Constitution and serve the people of New Hampshire, period. As our United States senator, her job has nothing to do with serving special interest groups or delivering on the laundry list of liberal policies Democrats seek to enact during what is sure to be a short stint of power.
Senator Hassan should take a cue from Secretary of State Bill Gardner — a lifelong Democrat — and recognize that H.R. 1 directly threatens states’ rights. H.R. 1 was drafted as a hyper-partisan power-grab, which would allow fraud prone ballot harvesting, ensure felons the right to vote as soon as they are released, mandate 15 days of early voting, prohibit voter ID requirements, and force all states to implement automatic voter registration. Further, H.R. 1 removes state legislatures’ ability to draw their states’ congressional districts, forcing NH to hand over this power to bureaucrats who are not elected and cannot be held accountable. If the swamp takes control of our elections, the First In The Nation (FITN) Primary is also at risk from DC bureaucrats. These measures and more infringe on New Hampshire’s right to freely hold elections as we deem best. H.R.1 is a liberal power-grab poised to destroy states’ common sense election laws and safeguards.
As the state legislature looks to negate the impact that the enormous federal overreach H.R. 1 would bring, I stand fully behind their efforts. I trust our legislature and town moderators more than DC Swamp bureaucrats. We must protect New Hampshire’s rights to hold elections and we must hold Senator Maggie Hassan accountable for her abandonment of the Granite State.