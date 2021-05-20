NEW HAMPSHIRE has a longstanding history of well-run elections, but you wouldn’t know that by the actions of our congressional delegation. New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen have thrown their full support behind H.R. 1 / S.1, federal legislation that would strip our state of the responsibility to safely and securely hold elections in the manner we see best. Unlike the chaos witnessed in some local municipalities and states in our country, New Hampshire has a strong track record of free and fair elections. When we find a rare anomaly, our citizens descend on the problem and fix it. Even Senator Hassan acknowledges that here in New Hampshire we have a strong track record of fair elections. Yet, Hassan is a co-sponsor of the legislation. Strange DC logic.

Why would Senator Hassan sign onto a bill that she herself says is not needed in the state she represents? Do Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have more control over the senator than her own constituents? The people of New Hampshire see right through this. She can say she is on our side, but this anti-NH legislation quite literally has her name on it.

Recently, I wrote to the senator and asked her to vote against H.R.1. She is my voice in the U.S. Senate and, like other Granite Staters, I am urging her to represent the best interests of our state when this comes to a vote on the Senate floor. To put the interests of other cities, states, and politicians above her own constituents is wrong. We have too much at stake for Hassan to continue serving as a rubber stamp for the far-left Democrat leadership occupying Washington, D.C. Hassan’s job is to uphold the United States Constitution and serve the people of New Hampshire, period. As our United States senator, her job has nothing to do with serving special interest groups or delivering on the laundry list of liberal policies Democrats seek to enact during what is sure to be a short stint of power.

Senator Hassan should take a cue from Secretary of State Bill Gardner — a lifelong Democrat — and recognize that H.R. 1 directly threatens states’ rights. H.R. 1 was drafted as a hyper-partisan power-grab, which would allow fraud prone ballot harvesting, ensure felons the right to vote as soon as they are released, mandate 15 days of early voting, prohibit voter ID requirements, and force all states to implement automatic voter registration. Further, H.R. 1 removes state legislatures’ ability to draw their states’ congressional districts, forcing NH to hand over this power to bureaucrats who are not elected and cannot be held accountable. If the swamp takes control of our elections, the First In The Nation (FITN) Primary is also at risk from DC bureaucrats. These measures and more infringe on New Hampshire’s right to freely hold elections as we deem best. H.R.1 is a liberal power-grab poised to destroy states’ common sense election laws and safeguards.

As the state legislature looks to negate the impact that the enormous federal overreach H.R. 1 would bring, I stand fully behind their efforts. I trust our legislature and town moderators more than DC Swamp bureaucrats. We must protect New Hampshire’s rights to hold elections and we must hold Senator Maggie Hassan accountable for her abandonment of the Granite State.

Republican National Committeeman for New Hampshire Chris Ager serves on the RNC’s Election Integrity Committee. He lives in Amherst.

Nancy Morrison: Who wants a dump next to a state park?

Nancy Morrison: Who wants a dump next to a state park?

I AM New Hampshire. I understand that there is a bill before the state Senate, HB 177, that would protect my and our precious and irreplaceable 68 state parks with a 2-mile buffer zone from any new private or municipal landfill located next door.

Brian Bicknell: NH's community colleges are poised to speed recovery

Brian Bicknell: NH's community colleges are poised to speed recovery

YOU MAY have heard recently that the Community College System of New Hampshire will offer a free class this fall to 2021 New Hampshire high school graduates at any of the state's seven community colleges. It is a celebration of sorts; it's a gift to a group of students who've had a particula…

Patrick Hynes: Why is NH's delegation spending so much money?

Patrick Hynes: Why is NH's delegation spending so much money?

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Department of Administrative Services reports that state revenues for the month of April were $84.6 million over budget projections. Business taxes were $73.8 million above plan and almost $140 million above the prior year. Unemployment, which spiked to 17% last year, is no…

Joyce Craig: We share opportunity and hardship

Joyce Craig: We share opportunity and hardship

WHEN I BEGAN my second term as Manchester's mayor in January 2020, I was excited to build on the progress we made during my first term — helping our residents lead better lives with stronger schools, a safer community, good jobs, and a growing economy.

John B. Sullivan: Wake up New Hampshire before it's too late

John B. Sullivan: Wake up New Hampshire before it's too late

I AM WRITING to address the bill H.R. 1 — the so-called "For the People Act" — that is being debated in the U.S. Senate. As citizens, we are all busy, our lives have been compromised by the pandemic and our lifestyles changed. Amid this, I don't think the people of our great state know enoug…

Jeff Dickinson & Ryan Donnelly: Remote meetings opened our democracy

THE PANDEMIC has changed everyone’s lives. To minimize spread of disease and safeguard the health of our fellow citizens, we have had to adapt and reexamine the ways in which we learn, assemble and do business. To that end, this past year the business of local and state government in New Ham…

Joseph Mendola: HB 544 embraces the values of New Hampshire

Joseph Mendola: HB 544 embraces the values of New Hampshire

HB 544, now HB 2, eliminates the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the discussion of issues of race and the other “isms” we are addressing today. CRT is a toxic theory devoid of facts and draws erroneous conclusions. CRT declares white people as irredeemable racists.