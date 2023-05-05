AS JOE BIDEN seeks a second term in the White House, the Granite State cringes.
It’s clear that in gearing up for another run, Biden has forgotten our state. In 2020, Biden placed fifth in our first-in-the nation primary, mortifying his dismal campaign. It’s no surprise then that he has disrespected New Hampshire by choosing instead to prioritize South Carolina, a primary that he performed better in.
The President is attempting to rig the primary process in his favor while stealing from the Granite State a tradition that is more than a hundred years old and cemented in state law. If abandoning our FITN primary status wasn’t enough, his disastrous agenda has sealed the deal.
Home heating oil costs this winter spiked 13%. It’s not a coincidence that in a state where more than 40% of homes rely on fuel oil for heat — the second-most in the United States — applications for heating assistance in New Hampshire were up 35% over last year. The effects of Biden’s disastrous energy policies don’t stop there, however. Just in time for families’ summer vacations last year, gas prices in New Hampshire hit an all-time high.
Joe Biden didn’t just abandon New Hampshire, he is actively trying to destroy it.
Since the day Vice President Kamala Harris showed up at the “wrong border” in New Hampshire, it’s been perfectly clear that they could not be less serious about the border crisis or the opioid epidemic. More than 6.3 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border since Biden took office. Since February 2021, nearly 35,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl has been seized, equivalent to almost 8 billion lethal doses. How much wasn’t stopped? Federal agents estimate that this is only about 5% to 10% of the drugs coming across the Mexican border fueling the opioid epidemic our state and nation face.
New Hampshire families have suffered greatly at the hands of opioid deaths, but Joe Biden couldn’t seem to care less.
Two years ago, Biden and his administration said inflation would be “temporary.” But Biden’s inflationary spending has led to the average American losing more than $9,300 in purchasing power since he took office. During that same time, Americans’ real wages, incomes, and savings were down. It’s no wonder 60% of Americans think our country is on the wrong track.
In fact, a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek reelection, with some polls even saying only a quarter of Democrats want him to run again. In New Hampshire, Biden is already facing Democrat opposition in the primary and his decision to abandon the Granite State has been called a “total betrayal” by his own party members here.
Unlike the reality for Democrat-led states, the effects of Biden’s reckless agenda have been softened thanks to the diligence of Governor Chris Sununu and our Republican legislature. But now Joe Biden is campaigning to “finish the job.” Inflation worsening, crime continuing to rise, Americans killed by fentanyl coming across the open border, children being left behind, and Americans even more worse off? That’s one job this country cannot afford.
In 2024, New Hampshire knows that Joe’s got to go.
Chris Ager is New Hampshire Republican Party chairman. He and his wife live in Amherst.
THIS POLITICAL SEASON, the New Hampshire Legislature has an extraordinary opportunity to make a big difference for our state’s older people and people with disabilities. Many of these people require long-term care supports and services to survive. And the overwhelming majority of them, as we…
NEW HAMPSHIRE is poised to become a leader in community power in the Northeast. This spring, 10 cities and towns representing more than 22% of the state population will activate community power programs. As a result, more than 66,000 customers in these communities will immediately begin savi…
YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives t…
ON MARCH 21, 2023, the New Hampshire Supreme Court gave polluters, like Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (Saint Gobain) in Merrimack, the green light to keep polluting our state and making residents sick. But, unlike 16 other states, the court has chosen not to protect the people who have d…
A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.
AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…
RIGHT NOW, all across New Hampshire, 94,000 hardworking Granite Staters are holding their breath, wondering if the program that helps keep them healthy is going to continue to be around for them. That program is Granite Advantage Health Care, which has been improving the lives of our familie…
NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.
MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…
MAY 3 marks the beginning of the most important New Hampshire election you may never have heard of — the vote for directors who set policy for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC), the state’s only member-owned utility.