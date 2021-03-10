AS New Hampshire continues to make swift progress in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and looks to expand eligibility to more individuals, many Granite Staters are beginning to prepare for the opportunity to receive the vaccine. With that anticipation has come questions regarding what will be covered by their insurers.
We at the New Hampshire Insurance Department pride ourselves on our commitment to assisting consumers and addressing questions or concerns related to insurance coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination. The health and safety of our citizens and their families is our top priority, and for New Hampshire residents choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it is important to understand what kind of insurance coverage you have prior to arrival at your appointment.
Presently, most COVID-19 vaccination sites are run by the state or through a public-private partnership with the federal government. In those cases, the vaccine and its administration are free of cost and any request for your insurance information is optional.
However, as the vaccine becomes more accessible in non-government run or coordinated settings there is some important insurance information to keep in mind. For those who receive their coverage through Medicaid, Medicare/Medicare Advantage, a fully insured health plan, the individual market, or your employer, the federal CARES Act requires that insurers provide coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine without cost-sharing. This includes copayments and deductibles.
We have received several inquiries from citizens regarding whether the cost of administering the vaccine is covered as well. The short answer: Yes. Beyond covering the vaccine, insurers must also cover the administration of it without copayments or deductibles. This is true regardless of how the administration is billed, whether or not the vaccine is administered in multiple doses, and whether it is administered by an out-of-network or in-network provider.
A recently released rule by the Biden Administration expands cost-sharing prohibitions to instances where a third party, such as the federal government, pays for the vaccine. This means that citizens should not face out-of-pocket costs regardless of who covers the vaccine itself. In short, insurers are responsible for covering vaccine administration fees even when not billed for the cost of the vaccine.
For those who are uninsured, we would first advise you to seek out an insurance plan on healthcare.gov. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu last year called on the federal government to reopen the open enrollment period on the individual market exchange, and the Biden Administration has since authorized a special enrollment period. This new enrollment period is currently open, and individuals can access the exchange through May 15, 2021.
That said, even if an individual is uninsured, he or she should still be able to receive a vaccine at no charge. We encourage those in that category to call the provider administering the vaccine ahead of the appointment to ensure that is the case.
Keep in mind, if your coverage is through a short-term, limited-duration policy, a “grandfathered” policy, or a health care sharing ministry plan that does not provide coverage for the vaccine, you are considered “uninsured” by the federal government. However, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the CARES Act may provide for coverage of your COVID-19 vaccination. Again, you would be best-served to call your provider ahead of time to ensure you are not billed.
We appreciate that access to health insurance coverage and understanding your current health care plan is crucial to Granite Starters through this pandemic, and we are here to help. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure the compliance and enforcement of statutes and laws related to insurance. If you believe your insurance company should be covering a COVID-19 vaccination or treatment but is not, contact the New Hampshire Insurance Department at 800-852-3416, or email us at consumerservices@ins.nh.gov.
Finally, please be vigilant against scams surrounding the vaccine. If you suspect this kind of activity is taking place, immediately contact the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office at 888-468-4454.