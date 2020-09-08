NEW HAMPSHIRE is known for many things. We have our first-in-the-nation primary. We have our independent spirit. We have our tradition of civic engagement and community. We have our beautiful lakes, mountains, and forests. And if you work here in New Hampshire, you can keep more of your hard-earned money because there’s no state income tax.
The COVID-19 pandemic has turned life as we know it upside down. Many were able to work from home to keep our families and communities safe. Thousands of New Hampshire residents traded commutes and cubicles for Zoom meetings and backyard coffee breaks. Telework has become a necessity.
Unfortunately, Massachusetts sees this as an opportunity to hit New Hampshire residents in their wallets. In a break from clearly established precedent, Massachusetts and other neighboring states are currently forcing Granite Staters who are employed by out-of-state companies to pay income tax on money earned from telework in New Hampshire.
This has an outsized impact on New Hampshire. There are 123,513 Granite Staters who are employed by companies out of state. That’s almost one in five New Hampshire workers, with nearly 100,000 commuting to Massachusetts. At a time when many of those individuals are teleworking from home in order to keep their families and their communities healthy, it is completely unfair for Massachusetts and other states to levy an income tax on these workers.
Constituents have contacted my office asking why they suddenly must pay an income tax to Massachusetts on work they did in New Hampshire. The stories I have heard are compelling: people are grateful to be working and want to do the right thing by working at home, but this is making it a lot harder. It doesn’t need to be this way.
That is why I helped introduce the Multi-State Workers Tax Fairness Act. This legislation would eliminate overly complex and unfair multi-state tax codes and ensure that employees will only be subject to the tax laws of their home state when they telework.
Our workers were hit incredibly hard by this pandemic and will continue to feel the negative impact of the virus and economic crisis long into the future. Every dollar they can keep in their pockets is a dollar they can put toward housing, groceries and staying afloat. They’re not asking for special treatment. They are just asking to be treated fairly, to be treated how they had been treated before the pandemic. That’s not too much to ask at all.
I believe that the ability of Massachusetts or any other state to tax you should stop at the state line. And they certainly should not be able to change policies to penalize workers who are following government and company guidelines to social distance and help lower the curve.
I urge Massachusetts to reverse its decision and tax New Hampshire teleworkers fairly. I also urge House leadership to put our legislation up for a vote to safeguard all workers. I will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to gather support for this legislation so that we can protect New Hampshire workers and ensure they will be free of this undue tax burden.