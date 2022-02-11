THOSE IN THE PUBLIC TRUST who have been elected to serve, or who are seeking public office — from the White House to the local School Board — have a responsibility to live for the public rather than off the public and to never abuse their trust or office to seek personal gain.
Unfortunately, we know that this is not the case for far too many in Washington. In my short time in Congress, I’ve seen Democrats and Republicans who appear to be more motivated by self-interest than what’s best for the country, the institution, or constituents. This is not a partisan issue. A recent study found that 54 members of Congress violated the STOCK Act, a decades-old law meant to stop insider trading in Congress and to prevent conflicts of interest among legislators.
These violations include millions of dollars in stock and option trades by members of Congress of both parties, disclosed after the required reporting deadline. In some cases, it was not until media outlets asked questions that these members reported the trades and complied with the law. I think the STOCK Act is good, but it clearly does not go far enough.
I called for an outright ban on members of Congress trading stocks last year and have co-sponsored legislation that would bring about this needed change. Speaker Nancy Pelosi was dead wrong to oppose this ban. I have also signed on to legislation that would clarify the ban on insider trading by members of Congress and require members, as well as any spouse or dependent child, to place securities into a qualified blind trust under someone else’s control until 180 days after their service concludes.
These are essential steps in the right direction, and I will work with a growing bipartisan group to push for hearings and votes. But if we are serious about changing Washington-as-usual, these measures are the floor, not the ceiling. Anyone who is serious about change must do more.
It starts with ending the corrupting influence of big money in politics. For too long, billionaires and corporations have put their thumbs on the scale of democracy to support candidates they know will do their bidding. For example, politicians cash campaign checks from pharmaceutical companies then oppose efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Prices continue to skyrocket and generate record profits for drug companies, lining the pockets of corporate donors while sticking it to Granite Staters. This must end.
Legislation I co-sponsored finally shines a light on political spending by forcing disclosure of dark money, reins in lobbyist influence, and slows the revolving door of Washington, so a member of Congress can’t leave a government office on Friday and cash in on a Monday.
I’ve lived these values in my congressional campaigns. I’ve never taken a dime of corporate PAC support, and now I’m going a step further: co-sponsoring legislation to ban corporate PACs altogether. It’s simply not fair for corporations to use their seemingly unlimited resources to swing elections and drown out the voices of Granite Staters.
By limiting the influence of big money and corporate special interests, we can put the power of our democracy back in the hands of the people. It’s time for every elected official and candidate to support greater transparency and accountability and ensure members of Congress are working for their constituents and not themselves.
These reforms are crucial to restoring faith in our government and our political system. I’m proud to put my name on all of them. Elected officials must be held to the highest standard, and that’s the only way to ensure our government is truly of, by, and for the people.