ONE OF THE most effective ways to expose the existence and extent of housing discrimination is through fair housing testing. Here at the Fair Housing Project, we have a comprehensive testing program to identify and root out unlawful housing discrimination, as well as to evaluate reported discrimination claims.

In 1991, the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice established the Fair Housing Testing Program within the Housing and Civil Enforcement Section. Testing refers to the use of individuals who pose as prospective renters or borrowers for the purpose of gathering information about whether the landlords, property management companies, lenders, and others are complying with federal law.

Manchester’s Chris Schott is co-director of the Fair Housing Project and is an attorney with New Hampshire Legal Assistance.

