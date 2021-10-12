WE OFTEN hear those who protest various political or social ills described as fringe, extreme right or left, angry, or other negative comments meant to marginalize whatever group is out of favor with the media and their political allies. Governor Chris Sununu is a too-frequent offender in this department and repeatedly uses inflammatory and inaccurate words to describe citizens who chose to protest his actions. It is a tactic meant to create division and betrays a fundamental lack of respect.
The proposed $27 million federal COVID-19 grant that Governor Sununu is pushing proved to be the proverbial “shot heard round the world.” With its questionable terms, it was alarming to learn this grant was even being considered, much less touted by our Republican governor.
The terms of this grant require the state to comply with yet-to-be-determined directives and guidance of the federal government as it pertains to COVID-19, and require the state to enforce those future undefined orders. The governor accepting these terms without question or explanation is mind-boggling. Governor Sununu laughed off the pushback on these terms and those who questioned him were categorized as conspiracy theorists and fringe.
The burden of proof lies with the governor and elected officials to ensure the constitutionality of such agreements. To deny discourse on any topic, especially one of this magnitude, is arrogant and unbecoming of the office the governor holds.
It is against this backdrop of concern for state sovereignty and bodily autonomy — and hot on the heels of Biden’s federal overreach requiring businesses with 100+ employees to mandate vaccines — that a groundswell of support in protesting this particular grant occurred.
We keep hearing that those who are protesting are the anti-vaxxers or flag-waving, gun-toting patriots. While some who would describe themselves as such attend protests, including the Executive Council meeting held on September 29th, reducing everyone to that media-hyped stereotype fails to account for the diversity of points of view present, including differences in religious practices, age, gender, and economic and educational backgrounds.
What precipitated a group so widely varied to take time off from their jobs and other responsibilities in order to express their increasing dissatisfaction with their elected officials? This grant attracted the protests of those who are rightly concerned regarding the heavy-handed approach to the vaccine and federal overreach. This includes those who are pro-vaccine, but anti-mandate, those with religious and medical exemptions that are being ignored, and those who don’t believe in vaccines forced or otherwise.
It also includes those who are leery of the federal government and the erosion of local control. I’m sure that most people had better things to do with their time, and yet there they were, exercising their First Amendment rights as a last ditch effort to effect change. Their letters and calls went largely unanswered and they feel unheard. What are they to do?
If the government can force you against your will to receive a vaccine, the effects of which are unknown, where will it end? Second Amendment rights, parental rights, religious freedoms, and school choice could be in the crosshairs next.
Inherently, people expect to be able to make decisions for themselves and their families. As a whole, most would react unfavorably to the realization that ultimately, the government does not believe we are capable or worthy of making decisions for ourselves. What you are witnessing in these protests is a reawakening of the informed citizen. These people would rather not wade into these waters, they are reacting to feeling unheard and oppressed.
Some media and legislators diminish, label, and marginalize this new face of protest. They know we would be too strong together, so they do everything in their power to silence and divide us. But these protesters are our teachers, doctors, pastors, employers, coworkers, family, and friends. It is time for us to rally in unison to fight against anything that threatens the sovereignty of our state and bodies. We need to exercise our First Amendment rights while it is still allowed. In that context, I can finally agree with the slogan, “We are all in this together.”
The next time you read an article or hear our governor or others refer to those protesting as fringe, extreme, conspiracy theorists, or any other condescending label, consider this quote by Margaret Thatcher, “I always cheer up immensely if an attack is particularly wounding, because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.”