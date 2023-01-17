OVERWHELMINGLY, most of us prefer to age in our homes if our health allows it. This helps us maintain connections with our friends, loved ones, and communities, plus it costs significantly less.

While policymakers talk about a long-term care “system,” it’s not a system at all. It’s a fragmented hodgepodge of different services that are underfunded, uncoordinated, and have a heavy bias toward providing care in nursing homes.

AARP N.H. State Director Christina FitzPatrick lives in Bow.

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just t…

Rep. Mike Moffett: Tom Brady, taxes, and Kiké

WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place fo…

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Carisa Corrow: Broad strokes brush aside differences among schools

WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he off…

Monday, January 09, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…