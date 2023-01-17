OVERWHELMINGLY, most of us prefer to age in our homes if our health allows it. This helps us maintain connections with our friends, loved ones, and communities, plus it costs significantly less.
While policymakers talk about a long-term care “system,” it’s not a system at all. It’s a fragmented hodgepodge of different services that are underfunded, uncoordinated, and have a heavy bias toward providing care in nursing homes.
In fact, only 14 percent of government spending for long-term care services currently goes toward care in the community. That puts New Hampshire dead last among the states, according to AARP’s Long-Term Care Scorecard.
Granite Staters — our parents, spouses, and loved ones — deserve better. Right now, family caregivers struggle to find home care for their loved ones when they need it.
We need a true high-functioning system that enables people to age in their homes when the level of care they need allows it. It should provide a range of services, from help with daily activities such as grocery shopping and bathing, to visits from a nurse, and to higher levels of care as health deteriorates.
Right now, we have an opportunity to fix our failing system before the state falls further into crisis. AARP New Hampshire is working with groups including the Alzheimer’s Association, Ascentria Care Alliance, New Futures, New Hampshire Alliance for Healthy Aging, and New Hampshire Legal Assistance to support new legislation that tackles this serious dilemma.
Sen. Bill Gannon and a bipartisan group of senators have introduced SB 36, The Systems of Care for Healthy Aging Bill. It would make great strides toward creating a system of long-term services and supports in New Hampshire that provides a greater variety of options for receiving care at home.
The bill provides a road map for rebalancing our system to serve more individuals in less costly and preferred community alternatives. Important components of the bill include increasing the rates paid for such services and expediting access to Medicaid funding for them.
In addition, the bill contains important elements that would make it easier to obtain timely information about service availability, make applications more user friendly, provide assistance so that individuals and their families can find the services they need, and ensure a robust system for investigating and resolving complaints involving individuals receiving long-term care services.
Many of us do not think about our plan for care until a crisis strikes, but the reality is that seven out of 10 Americans 65 and older will require assistance as they age. Our current broken system is not acceptable. At AARP, it is a priority to ensure people 50-plus can find the care they and their loved ones need, when they want it and in the setting of their choice.
AARP is calling on our elected leaders to listen to their constituents and make meaningful reforms to our long-term care system in 2023 by supporting The Systems of Care for Healthy Aging Bill. Making home care options affordable and available is a critical priority. We’ve waited long enough. It is time for a well-functioning, cost-effective system for Granite Staters as they age.
AARP N.H. State Director Christina FitzPatrick lives in Bow.
