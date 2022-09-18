HERE IN New Hampshire and across the country, millions of seniors will get relief from a new law that will help reduce out-of-control drug prices. For the first time in decades, Big Pharma’s relentless grip on their wallets, medicine cabinets and peace of mind will begin to be pried loose.
After years of calling on Congress to make prescription drugs more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help millions of seniors save money on their medications. That, in and of itself, is huge. But the new law, passed by Congress and quickly signed by President Joe Biden, will significantly help in other ways. It will also limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month for people on Medicare and put a $2,000 annual cap on what seniors in Medicare plans will have to pay out of pocket for their medications. The new law makes shingles and other vaccines free, and it keeps the heat on drug companies by penalizing them if they raise prices higher than the inflation rate.
It’s estimated the law will save taxpayers and Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years by lowering out-of-control drug prices.
This is a historic victory, and it couldn’t come at a more needed time. Americans have had to pay three times more for their medications than people in other countries pay for the same drugs. And with the impact of inflation on all of us, seniors who worked hard their entire lives, raising families, building this country and giving back to their communities, shouldn’t have to choose between filling a prescription or buying gas and groceries.
For millions of seniors, this new law is genuinely life changing. Just ask Granite Stater Patrick McDermott of Manchester who said, “Putting a cap on the annual out-of-pocket cost of medications will protect me, my family and thousands of New Hampshire residents from financial ruin when we need expensive life saving drugs.”
AARP applauds Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Representatives Ann Kuster and Chris Pappas for standing up to Big Pharma and voting “Yes” for this new law.
AARP led the fight to lower drug prices for America’s seniors, and we won. Our members, activists and volunteers here in New Hampshire and across the country stood up to the big drug companies’ army of lobbyists with their massive war chest and millions of dollars in misleading advertising, and we won. Few people thought it would get done, but we did it.
As sweet as this victory is, though, the fight isn’t over. Drug companies are already spending millions to overturn the new law and stifle competition so they can drive up their high profits and keep charging Americans the highest prices in the world for the drugs they need.
AARP will keep fighting here in New Hampshire and across the country, and we won’t back down until all Americans 50+ can afford their medication. It’s the right thing to do, and older Americans deserve nothing less.
Christina FitzPatrick is state director of AARP New Hampshire and lives in Bow.
THE HORRIFIC murder of 75-year-old Queen City native Daniel Whitmore by a vagrant provides an opportunity to assess what’s worked and what hasn’t as the city and state try to cope with the opioid crisis and the homeless invasion of Manchester that has come in its wake.
AS THE CHAIR of the board of directors and the associate medical director of pediatrics at Amoskeag Health, we are writing again to explain the harm that would be caused if the legislature overturns the Governor’s veto of HB 1131 on September 15th. HB 1131 would remove a school board’s abili…
AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.
WE HAVE spent our entire careers ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive. As Nelson Mandela said in 1995, “[t]here can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. “
THE N.H. Nurse Practitioner Association (NHNPA), representing licensed prescribers working in the state of New Hampshire, stands in strong support of Governor Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 1022, permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug Ivermectin by means of a standing order. We urge members …
IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.
WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…
ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…