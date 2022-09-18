HERE IN New Hampshire and across the country, millions of seniors will get relief from a new law that will help reduce out-of-control drug prices. For the first time in decades, Big Pharma’s relentless grip on their wallets, medicine cabinets and peace of mind will begin to be pried loose.

After years of calling on Congress to make prescription drugs more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help millions of seniors save money on their medications. That, in and of itself, is huge. But the new law, passed by Congress and quickly signed by President Joe Biden, will significantly help in other ways. It will also limit the cost of insulin to $35 a month for people on Medicare and put a $2,000 annual cap on what seniors in Medicare plans will have to pay out of pocket for their medications. The new law makes shingles and other vaccines free, and it keeps the heat on drug companies by penalizing them if they raise prices higher than the inflation rate.

Christina FitzPatrick is state director of AARP New Hampshire and lives in Bow.

Jack Shields: A secular history lesson for Constitution Day

AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.

Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.

Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…

Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…