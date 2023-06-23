MOST OF US have experienced long hold times or dropped calls when trying to get through to a customer service agent. You may have even received incorrect information the first time you called and had to start the process all over again. Unfortunately, this is what many people who are trying to reach the Social Security Administration (SSA) experience.

Millions of older Granite Staters, people with disabilities and their families, rely on Social Security. And they should also be able to rely on quality customer service to get their questions answered or get information on the status of their disability claim — whether online, in-person, or over the phone.

AARP N.H. State Director Christina FitzPatrick lives in Bow.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Monday, June 19, 2023

Rep. Angela Brennan: Modernizing NH's election system no partisan ploy

RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan sup…

Sunday, June 18, 2023
Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley has a plan for veterans and my support

ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who un…

Friday, June 16, 2023
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.