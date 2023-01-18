IN 2016, advocates for persons with mental illness and those dealing with addiction, including the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, declared that Medicaid expansion was the most important proposal the state General Court would consider that year.

Recently, at a press conference in the Legislative Office Building in Concord, CBHA joined with the same advocates — as well as with representatives of business and industry — to reiterate the critical need for continuing expansion and to emphasize that New Hampshire needs to make the program permanent in 2023.

Christopher Kozak is president of Community Partners in Dover, a member of the N.H. Community Behavioral Health Association. He lives in Portsmouth.

