MILLIONS of COVID-19 vaccines are currently being distributed across the country as the end of the pandemic comes into sight. While many are excited to receive the vaccine, there still remain large portions of the American population that hold concern or hesitancy over being vaccinated.
Throughout American history, citizens have had fears of vaccinations and have used inflammatory rhetoric and misinformation to evoke similar concerns in others. Today, the CDC and FDA have ensured that any distributed vaccine will be safe and effective for our citizens. To understand those who have concerns over vaccination safety today, one must look back at the history of the anti-vaccination movement and its influence on the present.
The Anti-Vaccination Society of America was established in 1879 by William Tebb, a prominent British anti-vaccinationist. The movement against vaccination originated in England following a mandate for the smallpox vaccine amidst ongoing outbreaks. When Tebb’s ideas were brought to the United States, the government’s attempts to control smallpox outbreaks through vaccination requirements were contested at the state and federal level.
In 1902, the Cambridge, Massachusetts Board of Health mandated smallpox vaccination for all city residents. The city filed criminal charges against a citizen, Henning Jacobson, when he argued that the requirement violated his personal rights. The case reached the United States Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the state’s authority to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. Many millions of lives have since been saved as smallpox has been eradicated by vaccination.
Although the legal framework since Jacobson v. Massachusetts has not been significantly altered, anti-vaccination has been the subject of intense cultural controversy. The thorough process of ensuring safe treatment has been misconstrued with cultural fear that lacks sufficient evidence. Most notably, British doctor Andrew Wakefield published a paper in the scientific journal The Lancet in 1998 instigating questions of a correlation between the MMR vaccine and autism. Wakefield was later found to have committed scientific fraud by the British Medical Journal and was removed from the national medical register. In 2004, The Lancet apologized and stated it should not have published the work.
While Wakefield’s questions were refuted by the scientific community, his paper stoked the flames of public controversy that continue into the present.
Social media platforms such as Facebook and Youtube struggle to contain false information. A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate also reported that the anti-vaccination movement on Facebook and Instagram accounts for almost $1 billion of annual revenue. These platforms have attempted to control misleading content, Facebook even going so far as removing a post by President Donald Trump suggesting children were essentially immune to SARS-CoV-2. While these platforms are hiring teams to develop fact checkers and identify false information, the media is suffering from headlines and posts that take advantage of historical misinformation to increase user engagement.
On Dec. 11, 2020, the United States’ SARS-CoV-2 death toll approached 300,000 and there were 280,514 new cases. That same day, the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer for individuals of ages 16 and older. Developing a vaccine is a process that has historically taken many years. However, in the ongoing global pandemic, the biotech companies have been at “warp speed” as President Trump put it.
The Pfizer vaccine, using new mRNA transcription technology, has been found to be 94% effective in preventing infection in adults over the age of 16 during clinical trials. But the rapid timeline of development has raised concerns among scientific communities and the public. According to an Ipsos poll of 2,000 citizens in the United States, only 65% of individuals stated they strongly/somewhat agree that they would receive the Covid-19 vaccine when available. Of the dissenting opinions, reasons varied from concerns over efficacy, development speed, side effects, or opposition to vaccines in general.
Yet, the Pfizer vaccine has a reported side effect profile similar to or even better than the seasonal flu vaccines that are a widely accepted part of American society: soreness at the injection site, chills, fever, and headache.
Our world continues to suffer the consequences from an anti-vaccination movement that feeds on historical misinformation and extreme rhetoric. The COVID-19 vaccine will be evaluated with proper scientific scrutiny from major organizations with historical credibility such as the CDC, FDA, and the companies themselves which have rigid reporting criteria.
Media platforms will continue to polarize and misconstrue information, and it is critical that citizens of the United States and New Hampshire get information from reputable and reliable sources. While the 1905 Supreme Court decision of Jacobson v Massachusetts still stands, state legislatures allow for exemptions from vaccination. It will be up to the people of the United States to end this pandemic by choosing to be vaccinated of their own volition.