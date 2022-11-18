LIKE ALL Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian.

Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping more than 622,000 claims reported as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than $8.7 billion, according to our colleagues at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. By some estimates, Hurricane Ian is projected to cause more than $67 billion in insured losses. Without question, Florida’s property and casualty insurance market will take several years to recover.

Christopher Nicolopoulos of Bow is commissioner of the state Department of Insurance. D.J. Bettencourt of Salem is the department’s deputy commissioner.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Darla Thyng: NH can be a leader in clean, renewable energy

I WAS taken aback when I saw a TV commercial for Governor Chris Sununu touting offshore wind energy. Most of the news I see regarding our present New Hampshire government displays Governor Sununu and our legislature in a negative light in regards to its policies on renewable energy and empha…

Monday, November 14, 2022
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to…

David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.

Friday, November 11, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…

Wednesday, November 09, 2022