WHEN I RAN for the Manchester School Board, I did it out of commitment to service, our students, and our community’s future. My service as a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire similarly motivates me to ensure every person can develop into their full potential and to build an inclusive, equitable community.
As an elected official, faith leader, and community member, I feel compelled to speak out as I watch Congress negotiate the new reconciliation package. Knowing that the bill will be revised over the coming weeks and months, I am speaking out for those in my community who for one reason or another are unable to do it themselves. I cannot merely watch as our neighbors, our students, essential workers, and others continue to live in fear.
In the church and in our local politics, we talk about common values: mutual support, honoring our shared humanity, and developing human potential. Yet, these values routinely fall victim to political expediency. Over the coming weeks and months, Congress can deliver on these values by making sure the new reconciliation package, in its next iteration, includes provisions that would protect Dreamers and undocumented immigrants, our neighbors and friends.
Undocumented Granite Staters are parents, church members, co-workers — the very fabric of our community. On average, they have resided here for 20 years. This is their home and they are our neighbors.
Take, for example, the story of Eleazar Lopez Ayala, a 26-year resident of New Hampshire, a hard working carpenter, father, and church member. He was detained by ICE when a flat tire led to engagement with law enforcement. Only a hurricane leading to a canceled flight and advocacy from members of the faith and social justice communities kept Eleazar here. His children were just days from losing their father. No member of our community should be a flat tire away from being separated from their family and deported from their home.
Sadly, that is still the case for millions of families across the country who live in fear of deportation. Without protections, our undocumented neighbors remain vulnerable to deportation. This situation is cruel to our neighbors individually and detrimental to our community as a whole. We need a policy that offers our undocumented neighbors security and the ability to plan for their future.
Our undocumented neighbors deserve these protections after contributing to our communities for years. While we should maintain our focus on citizenship for this population, such provisions would create vital protections now. Doing so will help turn our immigration system in the right direction.
I know Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan know this and their continued leadership is appreciated. I urge them to explore all available options to persuade their colleagues to come together and make these protections a reality for the millions of families who lack security. Dreamers, TPS holders, and other undocumented immigrants, whose protections are long overdue, are honored and valuable members of our community. They deserve security and certainty to continue building their lives here and making meaningful contributions to our shared progress and prosperity.