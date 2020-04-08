FOR THE past few weeks we have all been watching how our country’s national and state leaders have dealt with a horrible pandemic not seen since the Spanish Flu of 1917-1918.

A few days ago, on March 26, President Donald Trump said, “Nobody would ever have thought a thing like this could have happened.” Well, actually, somebody did and that is why a Bio Defense Summit was held in April of 2019.

One of the speakers was Alex Azar, who is now the Secretary of Health and Human Services. When summit attendees asked him, “What keeps you most up at night in the biodefense world?” Azar’s answer was “pandemic flu.” A year ago.

Yet last Friday when a reporter asked President Trump what he had done to prepare for pandemic flu, he blamed the Obama administration for leaving the “shelves bare” of equipment and supplies.

Even if that were so (and it isn’t) who has been President for the last three years? (Obama would be an incorrect answer).

A true leader steps up to the plate, takes responsibility and doesn’t blame his predecessor for everything.

Not once in his almost daily briefings have I heard Gov. Chris Sununu blame his predecessor, Maggie Hassan (now a senator), for whatever we don’t have in our stockpile of medical equipment. Sununu has been in office the same three years as Trump has. Sununu is focused on the future, not the past.

The governor has made it clear he will make decisions that are science-based, not what he might wish for (over by Easter, it will disappear miraculously, we’ll have a vaccine soon, etc.). Rather than make stuff up, he usually appears with state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, whom he listens to for good reason.

Dr. Chan teaches at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and is board certified in both Public Health and Infectious Disease. When he and the governor come on WMUR-TV in the afternoon you readers can see two men who know the three C’s of crisis management:

Be candid

Be clear

Be consistent

We don’t get false promises or wild guesses but, rather, candid messaging of what we need to know and not what they wish would happen. They inform us to brace for impact and have internalized the Boy Scout motto of “be prepared.”

Unlike President Trump’s classic words on Jan. 18 “We have it totally under control,” we don’t get false promises from our governor and the New Hampshire team.

Gov. Sununu and Dr. Chan have not picked a date the virus will be gone, but have agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci that the virus will determine the timeline, not them.

Nor do we see Gov. Sununu attacking county commissioners or manufacturing CEOs for missteps. The governor fully understands that President Harry Truman was right when he said “the buck stops here” at the desk of the person at the top. And it wasn’t Truman or Sununu who said last month, “I don’t take any responsibility at all.”

Our governor issued closure orders a week before the feds did, with a tentative end-date of May 4 that has exceeded the federal timeline to blunt the curve.

Whether one agrees with each and every decision the governor has had to make regarding this invisible enemy, we know he has been clear, concise and consistent. He has not talked about his TV ratings as if COVID-19 is a reality TV show stacked up next to the ratings on the last night of The Bachelor.

I close thinking of all the hundreds of thousands of families in New Hampshire who are watching more TV than they ever have. If you think your lives are difficult, I suggest your entire family watch the Amazon Prime movie “Harriet” about the life of Harriet Tubman—or read the Diary of Anne Frank. Either will give you pause before you complain again about how tough life is.

Stay home, stay strong and stay safe.

Chuck Douglas is a former Congressman who lives in Bow.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Monday, April 06, 2020
Arvind Suresh: Lack of proper nutrition could feed the outbreak
Op-eds

Arvind Suresh: Lack of proper nutrition could feed the outbreak

IN JUST a few weeks, COVID-19 has changed the daily lives of most Americans, who are being asked to stay home and practice social distancing to avoid spreading the virus. Only grocery store trips remain on what was once a long list of routine activities outside the home.

Sunday, April 05, 2020
Chris Pappas: Supporting NH small businesses and workers
Op-eds

Chris Pappas: Supporting NH small businesses and workers

LAST THURSDAY night, I found myself in my car heading back to our nation’s capital to cast a critical vote for a coronavirus relief package the following day. Members of Congress from across the country were coming to D.C. by car and plane so we could overcome last-minute procedural hurdles …

Andru Volinsky: Value state workers risking their health
Op-eds

Andru Volinsky: Value state workers risking their health

  • Updated

THROUGHOUT the coronavirus crisis, one thing’s been crystal clear. Granite State workers are strong, resourceful and resilient. This includes first responders, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, the restaurant workers staffing take-out and many, many others. I am grateful that Governor…

Frank Edelblut: CTE students and graduates ready to serve
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: CTE students and graduates ready to serve

  • By Frank Edelblut

THE UNPRECEDENTED times we now find ourselves in have required everyone to adapt and step up to new responsibilities. In education, our school leaders and teachers are leading and have received national recognition for how well and how quickly they pivoted their instructional model to remote…

Friday, April 03, 2020
Marcia Sink: Keep an eye on the children
Op-eds

Marcia Sink: Keep an eye on the children

EVERY CONVERSATION these days (conducted virtually, of course!) seems to start with “How are you doing?” We talk about how the isolation is getting to us, how we are watching too much news, or the challenges of finding toilet paper. Imagine if we asked the thousands of abused or neglected ch…

Thursday, April 02, 2020
Rebecca Lynch: For duty, not glory
Op-eds

Rebecca Lynch: For duty, not glory

I RAISED my right hand and swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic” twice; yet, another pledge has been more impactful on my practice and my life. As a young woman, I stood holding a lantern, in front of my mother, son, fr…

Jeff Kassel: Buckle up for the crash
Op-eds

Jeff Kassel: Buckle up for the crash

  • By Jeff Kassel

THERE is absolutely no reason for optimism as we careen into post-apocalyptic America...and we should expect widespread impoverishment, bankruptcy, and defaults. The Federal Reserve and Congress cannot indemnify the entire U.S. economy, conjuring up money that didn’t exist a month ago; it’s …

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Raymond J. Brown: Okinawa, the final reckoning, and my two old men
Op-eds

Raymond J. Brown: Okinawa, the final reckoning, and my two old men

April 1st won’t be just April Fools’ Day to me. Back in 1945 it was Easter Sunday and the amphibious landings at Okinawa, the final reckoning of World War II. The United States would hurl 1,300 ships, three Marine divisions and four Army divisions at the Japanese home islands. Over 11 savage…

Monday, March 30, 2020
Op-eds

Todd Fahey: Caregiving in the era of COVID-19

  • By: Todd Fahey

Even in ordinary times, the 177,000 unpaid family caregivers across the Granite State face a daunting set of daily tasks. Oftentimes with little or no training, they may be responsible for wound care, tube feedings, dressing, managing the finances and medical bills of their loved ones, trans…

Dan Passen - Parents: don’t underestimate your kids
Op-eds

Dan Passen - Parents: don’t underestimate your kids

  • By: Dan Passen

As our state and our nation is being raddled by COVID-19 and the subsequent economic downturns, I cannot help but think about the opportunities that this is all presents for the younger generation. Parents, your kids are watching, hearing, and absorbing more than you may realize.

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Help for New Hampshire
Op-eds

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Help for New Hampshire

  • By U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen

Here in New Hampshire and across our country, people are hurting and worried because of the coronavirus. At risk are their health and the health of their families, their jobs, their ability to keep a roof overhead, food on the table, securing their retirement and more. Not since the 1918 out…