RETURNING TO THE CITY of my birth to visit my grandsons in October gave me an opportunity to see the liberal thought police in full force.

On Saturday, October 9, we visited South Philadelphia’s Marconi Plaza to enjoy the Italian American Parade and Festival held annually near the traditional date of October 12 when “he who shall not be named” discovered the New World. Rather than offend Philadelphia’s massive (kidding) indigenous population, Columbus is boxed from view in a plaza honoring Italians in the Italian neighborhood in South Philadelphia.

Chuck Douglas grew up in Philadelphia and is a former New Hampshire judge and congressman. He lives in Bow.

