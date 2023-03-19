OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exceeds anything ISIS or al-Qaeda have done here in the last 20 years.

The recent abduction and killings of Americans in Mexico by a cartel is an eye-catching headline, but tens of thousands of Mexicans also die each year in the war on law and order conducted by the cartels. Their massive terror and bribery campaign has rendered the legitimate government impotent in scores of Mexican towns and cities.

Chuck Douglas is a former Congressman and retired NH Army Guard Colonel who practices law in Concord. He lives in Bow.

Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Paul L. Dann: Better childcare yields economic growth

AS AN employer in New Hampshire, we find ourselves in challenging times. One of the major challenges facing businesses today is workforce availability. Vacant positions throughout the Granite State not only impact the individual business but also have a significant ripple effect on our state…

Monday, March 13, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Edith Tucker: Some White supremacists lived in Berlin in 1995

I WAS recently very surprised to find an editorial by Carl Perreault published in “The Berlin Reporter” on May 31, 1995. Perreault was spotted by the Union Leader as a very talented writer and months later he left the then-daily North Country newspaper. He’s worked at the “Union Leader” for …

Ray Brown: Election denying prima donnas

THAT THE 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen persists among a sizable minority of Granite Staters. I had at first thought it somewhat hilarious that politicos whom I had long believed incapable of organizing a carpool were held to be capable of a massive national deception but that…

Friday, March 10, 2023
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Sen. Jeb Bradley: Granite Advantage is a NH success

SINCE 2014, New Hampshire has charted its own path in providing expanded access to the Medicaid program for low-income families while protecting New Hampshire taxpayers. This Granite State approach has helped make health care affordable for thousands of people, lowered health insurance costs…

Wednesday, March 08, 2023