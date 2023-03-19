OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exceeds anything ISIS or al-Qaeda have done here in the last 20 years.
The recent abduction and killings of Americans in Mexico by a cartel is an eye-catching headline, but tens of thousands of Mexicans also die each year in the war on law and order conducted by the cartels. Their massive terror and bribery campaign has rendered the legitimate government impotent in scores of Mexican towns and cities.
In January 2019 former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018) was accused of taking a $100 million bribe from drug lord El Chapo. This year the very top security official in Mexico from 2006-2012, Genaro Luna, was convicted by a federal jury in New York of receiving $700 million in bribes to warn cartels of police or military actions against them.
Not only can’t the Mexican government act against the cartels, it doesn’t even want to try. On March 11, 2023, the Associated Press reported that current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the “synthetic opioid epidemic largely a U.S. problem.” The Drug Enforcement Administration in 2021 declared that at least 80% of the 70,000 deaths in our country each year is due to the cartels importing fentanyl from Mexico.
The money at the disposal of the cartels is staggering. The Jalisco New Generation cartel operating in Tijuana and Juarez has assets of at least $20 billion. El Mencho, who runs the cartel, is a former police officer.
It is time for Monroe Doctrine 2.0 that should literally declare the cartels as narcotics terrorists. It was 200 years ago that President James Monroe told Europe to stay out of the Americas. A later president modified the doctrine with the Teddy Roosevelt Corollary when he said in 1904 that this country could intervene in the Americas in “flagrant cases of wrongdoing or impotence.” With Mexico we are faced with both.
It was June 18, 1971, when President Richard Nixon declared the war on drugs. Over 50 years later it can be seen as merely a skirmish on drugs. It has not been won because it is the functional equivalent of asking hundreds of people to come out on a street where a fire hydrant is open and use buckets to scoop up the water. The solution is obvious: turn off the damn hydrant.
How can we turn the Mexican hydrant off? With 32,000 U.S. Army Special Operations Command forces, including 2,450 SEALs and 5,000 and Rangers, we have the manpower to cross the border and clean out the drug cartels after a massive coordinated early morning drone attack on their headquarters, warehouses and distribution centers.
Yes, there will be some losses on our side, but it will be nothing compared to the 65,000 men we lost in the wars of Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. We not only lose more young people each year to fentanyl than we have in the last 60 years of wars, but we have seen a drop in life expectancy for the first time in our nation’s history.
Mexico will loudly protest the Yankee “invasion” but the inability or impotence of its law enforcement to do the job gives us no choice if we put our 70,000 lives a year on the balancing of the scales. As for killing terrorists outside our border, we did not flinch when it came to killing bin Laden in Pakistan or Iranian General Soleimani by a drone at Iraq’s main airport. El Mencho and the other cartel heads should endure the same fate.
It is time to conduct a real, not faux, war on drug cartels.
Not many Americans feel we gained anything in the last three wars that cost us 65,000 lives. Are 70,000 Americans killed each year by the Fentanyl Kings worth fighting for?
Chuck Douglas is a former Congressman and retired NH Army Guard Colonel who practices law in Concord. He lives in Bow.
