IMAGINE if you lived in a country like Russia that has a number of civil rights enshrined in its constitution. If those rights were violated by the government, do you think you could sue to enforce them? Of course not.

Yet by an oversight, we live in a state where your rights to speak, own a gun or peaceably protest cannot be enforced by our courts under the terms of our own state constitution. Since 1986, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has said that unless the Legislature acts, the courts will not be open to lawsuits to enforce our 1784 Bill of Rights.

Now the Legislature has the opportunity to pass HB 111, which would open our courts to claims to enforce our state constitution. The sponsors are liberals and liberty lovers, from the left to the right politically, united to have more accountability for harms done by government employees.

Put bluntly, what good is a Bill of Rights if you cannot enforce it?

In our republican form of government, all public employees, including police officers, exercise only the powers granted them by the people. All public employees serve the citizens and are accountable to them. That is why our Bill of Rights in Part I, Article 8 reminds us that:

All power residing originally in, and being derived from, the people, all the magistrates and officers of government are their substitutes and agents, and at all times accountable to them.

Unfortunately, our right of accountability has been denied time and time again in recent years by court decisions making government less and less accountable to individual citizens.

One way police departments can be made accountable to the George Floyds of this world is to allow lawsuits for excessive force or illegal searches and seizures to proceed in state courts.

Part I, Article 19 of our state Bill of Rights prohibits illegal searches and seizures. But when violations do occur, the citizen must now turn to the very similar federal Fourth Amendment as the basis for filing suit in federal or state court. An excessive force case cannot be based on our Bill of Rights, but must be based on the federal protections that have allowed civil suits for damages since 1871 pursuant to that year’s Civil Rights Act.

Police misconduct and certain other intentional tort cases against town and city employees frequently involve claims under that federal Civil Rights Act. But the U.S. Supreme Court created the doctrine of “qualified immunity” by an activist judiciary 50 years ago to shield government officials who make mistakes as to the legality of their actions. Saucier v. Katz, 533 U.S. 194, 206 (2002).

The state of Colorado very recently enacted a law that the federal judicially created theory of “qualified immunity” was null and void in its state courts. We should do the same here by passing HB 111.

Even if a state cause of action is enacted to enforce our Bill of Rights in state courts, there are ample protections to ensure an officer or trooper will not be risking their own bank accounts or house:

First, they are indemnified from damages, costs and attorney’s fees by the provisions of RSA 31:105 and 106 in the case of local officers, and RSA 99-D for state troopers.

Second, the state self-insures and covers those verdicts and expenses while the counties, towns, etc. have coverage through the mutual risk pool known as Primex.

Third, there are limits or caps on recovery of $325,000 in cases against local officers or departments and $475,000 against the state.

For those who argue the bill would lead to a flood of lawsuits, please consider that implies we are having massive unchecked violations of our rights going on today with no recourse. Really? I do not think anyone believes that to be the case in our state now. So where will this flood occur? It is only a scare tactic.

From 1784 to 2021 is a long 237 years. The time is long overdue for HB 111.

Chuck Douglas is a former Superior Court and Supreme Court Justice practicing law in Concord.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Op-eds

Democrats, don't pass the SALT (cap repeal)

NOW COMES the pesky question of how to pay for the progressive agenda. Or, more precisely, how to pay the huge price of the minority portion of the agenda’s cost that will be financed by taxes rather than money-creation or borrowing. Borrowing means future generations pay, but as has been sa…

Friday, April 02, 2021
Sen. Maggie Hassan: New relief to save lives and revive our economy
Op-eds

Sen. Maggie Hassan: New relief to save lives and revive our economy

OUR COUNTRY is finally beginning to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year in which our families and communities have been devastated, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. This package will get more …

Thursday, April 01, 2021
Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071
Op-eds

Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071

INTERACTIVE classrooms inspired by gaming technology. Professors sharing the stage with colleagues teleporting in from all corners of the globe and perhaps other planets. Collaborations on contemporary “wicked” (intractable) problems. Welcome to Plymouth State University, 2071!

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter
Op-eds

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter

AS EASTER 2021 approaches, I would like to give readers of this message an offer of hope during these trying times as we trudge through the worries of the pandemic.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors
Op-eds

Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors

AS PART of its mission to protect and support the most vulnerable among us, Catholic Charities New Hampshire operates six nursing homes, from Windham to Berlin. It is well-known that the COVID pandemic has had especially harsh effects on people who live and work in nursing homes in New Hamps…

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter
Op-eds

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter

AS A legislator, columnist, and quasi-raconteur, I do enjoy back-and-forth regarding sports, politics, and more. But I generally avoid getting into religion. Still, as someone who feels that vibrant religious communities with their associated values and activities are important parts of a he…

Monday, March 29, 2021
Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg
Op-eds

Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg

  • Updated

IT’S NOT OFTEN that voters get to express themselves the way Merrimack voters get to on April 13th. In our environment of bitter partisan duopoly, many citizens feel both civic responsibility to cast a vote, as well as coercion to vote for the party that will do the least damage. But this el…

Sunday, March 28, 2021
Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government
Op-eds

Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government

I HAVE SEEN children killed for flying a kite. Women stoned for teaching their children to read and write. I have worked to prevent genocide in Africa between tribes driven by hatred. I have held children dying because of the hatred driven by the ideology embodied in the ideas of “Critical R…

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for
Op-eds

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for

  • Updated

DOES Chris Sununu follow the New Hampshire news? I ask this question because if he kept up with New Hampshire news maybe he would not be making slightly churlish statements like this one: “I don’t think anyone in our DC delegation deserves to get re-elected based on what they’ve done in Wash…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Op-eds

Miriam Richards: What's 'divisive' about protecting free speech?

IT IS no wonder people are alarmed by HB 544 and warn against its passage, they are responding to misleading information in the media. That the bill “would bar teaching ‘divisive topics’” (Valley News headline 2/20/21) and that the New Hampshire Legislature would sweep issues of racism and s…

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow

LAST WEEK, the Senate took the bold step of prioritizing our children over political constituencies. This action was summed up beautifully in testimony by Senator Robert Guida who reminded us that, in spite of pressure from outside groups, the sacred obligation to protect and provide real op…