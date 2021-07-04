IN A MAJOR policy shift on May 17, 2021, the AFL-CIO and its 13 affiliated unions who represent law enforcement, like the Teamsters and SEIU, endorsed “meaningful public safety reforms.”

Their report, entitled Public Safety Blueprint for Change, announced that “public safety professionals, and our unions, have a duty to call out the wrong-doers and actions that harm people in our communities and, in doing so, the integrity of our profession. We can no longer stand idly by, or defend transgressors, when those who fail to uphold their oath and take actions that stain the work of law enforcement.”

They also said that going forward not every act by every union member will always be defended. The AFL-CIO report quoted a law enforcement professional who said:

A union is required to represent an officer, but in cases where someone has clearly violated our oath of office, publicly defending that officer… strains neighborhood relations and erodes trust.

Union law enforcement officers announced the creation of the Union Law Enforcement Accountability and Duty Standards (U-Leads) program with the goal of creating a national database of officers fired or quitting because of misconduct. While clearly against defunding the police, they agreed that police unions must “make changes in law enforcement to build a sense of mutual respect, trust and accountability.”

With the spike in killing of mentally ill civilians the AFL recognized “the national mental health crisis has gone unaddressed for far too long, placing law enforcement officers and communities in harm’s way and failing those who struggle from invisible wounds and have … inadequate access to proper treatment in our health care system.”

The unions also see their members stressed out having to be the first in line to deal with people in crisis due to overdoses, homelessness, or a mental health breakdown. It is the police who have to pick up the pieces of what society has failed at solving.

The unions point out the need for “investments to create a civilian corps of unarmed first responders such as social workers, EMTs and trained mental health professionals who can work in partnership with police officers and handle nonviolent emergencies, including those involving mental health and low-level conflicts outside the criminal justice system. These partnerships can work to de-escalate interactions with the public and, when appropriate, divert individuals to the social services they need.”

It is called a Formalized Differential Response Model that will help reduce complaints of overpolicing and reduce use of force complaints.

Finally, the police unions note that with the 18,000 law enforcement agencies in this country we need national standards that can apply to every jurisdiction. Their recommendation is that officers must learn social interaction skills in addition to their tactical skills.

Training must include topics such as implicit bias, systemic racism, fair and impartial policing, competency in cultural differences, and other areas that help build trust and legitimacy in diverse communities… .

The Governor’s Law Enforcement, Accountability, Community and Transparency Commission has also called for “implicit bias” training for police in New Hampshire.

The good news is that some of the police unions now realize that defending every use of force is no longer appropriate if public trust is to be restored.

 
 

Chuck Douglas is a former Superior Court and Supreme Court Justice now practicing law in Concord.

 
 
