MANCHESTER Police Chief Allen Aldenberg clearly sent the wrong message with his recruitment pitch to come to New Hampshire because police officers will have qualified immunity.

First, some background: The chief is a very experienced police officer with an excellent record of service. He has two master’s degrees in justice administration and attended the FBI National Academy. He’s doing a tough job in our largest city.

But, what is especially disappointing is that, after all this training, he somehow believes that Manchester or New Hampshire offers something unique to police in the form of qualified immunity. In fact, qualified immunity applies to all 18,000 police departments and law enforcement agencies across the country, because it is based on a United States Supreme Court opinion from the 1980s.

Thus, police in Dryfork, Iowa, and Manchester have the same qualified immunity rules. Therefore, we offer no better recruitment angle than Dryfork.

On the other hand, the chief’s pitch shows a misunderstanding of the limits of qualified immunity. It is not a “get-out-of-jail-free” card. Rather, the United States Supreme Court held in Graham v. Connor that the use of force by an officer must be objectively reasonable under the circumstances.

Thus, the judicial function is not to say, “oh, a police officer has been sued and they are immune; therefore, we will dismiss the case.” Rather, the judge must determine whether, under all the facts, a reasonable officer would have done the same thing.

As an example, kicking and beating a handcuffed suspect is going to get you in front of a jury no matter where you live or work in the United States. That use of force is not reasonable under previously decided court cases.

Overhyping judicial immunity for new recruits gives police officers the sense that one of their job perks is that they can unload their stress on a citizen and be immune from suit. That is not the law, and it is not reality.

Stress caused a state trooper to shoot and kill a woman in Manchester in 2013. The federal judge denied him qualified immunity, and the state paid $750,000 to her estate to resolve the case.

The reality for all of us was set forth in May by a report on behalf of 14 police unions who called for a series of changes in public safety. In the report by the AFL-CIO and the Teamsters union, among others, there was a recognition that, “as a result of performing their everyday duties, police officers can face unique physical and mental stress. As a professional group, officers have a disproportionately high suicide rate. In 2016, more officers died of suicide than any other cause of death in the line of duty.”

The report went on to point out that, statistically, police officers exhibit symptoms of PTSD at a higher rate than the general population. All this affects officers’ spouses, children, and families, as well as the people they interact with in a very stressful environment. Rather than believe they can take it out on the public, the police need to get help when they are maxed out.

I commend the chief for his quick apology, but I am disappointed that he thought that courtroom accountability does not exist here.

Chuck Douglas is a former Superior Court and Supreme Court Justice now practicing law in Concord.

Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Sen. Ruth Ward: The sky is not falling on NH schools

Sen. Ruth Ward: The sky is not falling on NH schools

EVERY TIME we try to do anything to improve New Hampshire schools, defenders of the status quo scream that we are trying to destroy New Hampshire schools. Every small step, every innovation, every program we put in place to give parents more control over their children’s education, we are to…

Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Monday, August 02, 2021
Rep. Glenn Cordelli: Education freedom in New Hampshire

Rep. Glenn Cordelli: Education freedom in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE has now become one of the leading states in the nation for education freedom for families and students. With our public schools rated among the best, why is education freedom important? The basic answer is that even the best school might not be the best educational fit for ever…

Sunday, August 01, 2021
Karoline Leavitt: I’m running to be a firewall for our future

Karoline Leavitt: I’m running to be a firewall for our future

FREEDOM is the most important value we have as Americans. And the freedom of opportunity that New Hampshire provides truly makes it the best state in the country to grow up, raise a family, start a business, and achieve the American dream. I know, because I’ve lived it.

Friday, July 30, 2021
Thursday, July 29, 2021
Dr. James Fieseher: Unmasked political ambitions

Dr. James Fieseher: Unmasked political ambitions

BEFORE WE had vaccines to protect us from the coronavirus pandemic, our only recourses were masks, physical distancing, and hand washing. Still, not everyone adhered to these standards and many national Republican politicians politicized these sensible precautions as optional.

Rep. Megan Murray: GOP is dismantling education

Rep. Megan Murray: GOP is dismantling education

THE PROMISE we make to every New Hampshire child is free access to quality public education. Our schools rank among the best in the nation. Like any system, there are opportunities for continued growth within our public schools, which is one reason I became a public school teacher and later …

Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Fred S. Teeboom: Tax caps restored by SB 52

Fred S. Teeboom: Tax caps restored by SB 52

THE CITY OF NASHUA adopted a spending cap on its annual budget through a city-wide referendum brought to the ballot by a citizens’ petition in year 1993. The cap on spending was enforced over a 23-year period, with only a few “override” votes.