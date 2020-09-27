I FIRST VOTED for a Republican presidential candidate in 1964 when I was 21 and head of Youth for Goldwater at UNH. Since then I have voted 13 more times for every nominee of my party including Donald Trump four years ago. I have been a delegate to four Republican National Conventions.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, I chaired the GOP’s successful effort to get a vote on the Balanced Budget Amendment in 1990.

I have been an active, committed Republican for over a half a century, but I cannot vote for Donald Trump on November 3rd for the following reasons.

Party platform

In 1992, after serving as Pat Buchanan’s state co-chairman challenging President George Bush for the nomination, Pat asked me as his delegate to sit on the National Platform Committee. We hammered out a number of changes more in keeping with conservative views than the White House wanted, but we got a platform. Now, under President Trump, for the first time in 160 years, my party doesn’t even have a current platform.

This allows him to shift with the wind over the next four years. Nothing he does can be inconsistent with the platform if you have none. It makes the party a cult of personality, not one of principles.

Foreign policy

In foreign policy Trump has questioned the need for NATO, which Republican presidents since Dwight D. Eisenhower have supported.

NATO was formed in 1949 when we were in a Cold War and Republicans strongly opposed Nikita Khrushchev and the KGB. We knew Pravda and Radio Moscow were “fake news,” not our American press. Now Trump may fire Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, for honestly telling Congress a few days ago that Russia is again meddling in our election. Trump is not buying that. Why?

Trump’s own former director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, suspects Putin “has something on Trump.”

What else explains why Trump at Helsinki a couple of years ago said he believed Putin over our 17 intelligence services regarding whether Russia meddled in our elections? Sen. John McCain called what Trump said “a disgraceful performance” for a president.

Or is it all really about needing his friend the Putster to OK a future Trump Hotel in Moscow?

The Constitution and leadership

Trump lacks principles, purpose and courage so he denigrates men of true greatness like John McCain and John Lewis while fawning over brutal dictators he envies for their use of unfettered and arbitrary power. He can’t even commit to a peaceful transfer of power in November but instead acts like we are Belarus.

His attitude towards African Americans is palpably racist. As a member of what used to be the party of Lincoln, it now feels like the first term of the George Wallace administration.

When faced with a national pandemic, Trump showed a total lack of leadership by outsourcing the solutions to mayors and governors. In March, he told writer Bob Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down.” He said reluctantly this summer it is “patriotic” to wear a mask, but then he makes fun of Joe Biden for setting an example for us all by wearing one.

Government accountability

Republicans have also long fought waste, fraud and abuse in government. We helped create independent inspectors general in the cabinet departments to be your watchdogs. Yet Trump has fired five of them when the swamps they were draining would have exposed his administration.

I had hoped in 2016 that Trump would rise to the office, but he is incapable of being anything but a daily Fox News junkie and a reality-TV president. I am tired of going down the mean-spirited escalator with Trump.

With Trump you get chaos but no kindness.

My vote

We need someone with empathy and the goal of uniting, not dividing us. We need someone who isn’t tweeting like a teenager but talking to the people in a measured, civil and empathetic way that leads to bipartisan solutions.

So for the first time in my 77 years I am voting for a Democrat … Joe Biden for President.

I don’t think political parties are like sports teams. If you support the Red Sox you don’t cheer for the Yankees. I get that. But to get my principled party back we first have to get rid of Trump. If I cast a write-in ballot, I am in effect voting for Trump.

Do I agree with all the policies of Joe Biden? Of course not, but I prefer a steady hand at the helm rather than a narcissist running in circles on the deck. And I prefer someone my three grandchildren can admire and respect rather than having to always explain away the Liar in Chief to them.

I will split my ballot and vote Republican for the rest of the ticket because Chris Sununu is everything you would want in a real leader. And we need a New Hampshire Republican House and Senate to balance the state budget’s $300 million hole without raising taxes.

At least my old party’s principles on deficits and spending live on in New Hampshire, if not in the White House.

Join me in splitting your ballot this year for the good of the nation. As Cindy McCain said, “put your country first.”

Chuck Douglas is a former congressman and New Hampshire Supreme Court justice, as well as having retired as a colonel from the New Hampshire Army National Guard. He lives in Bow.

