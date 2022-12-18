USING THE Peru governance model, former President Donald Trump on Dec. 3 called for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” because his fragile ego cannot admit he lost an election. The Constitution Terminator might have inspired President Pedro Castillo of Peru three days later to address his country by telling Peruvians he would dissolve its Congress and then rule by decree until a new constitution was drafted.

Luckily, Peruvians declined the honor of a dictatorship and hours later Castillo was impeached by a vote of 101 to 29 and promptly removed from office.

Chuck Douglas grew up in Philadelphia and is a former New Hampshire judge and 2nd District Republican congressman. He lives in Bow.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
James W. Dean Jr.: UNH proudly serves NH in many ways

ALMOST four years ago I announced a renewed commitment to the state as one of the University of New Hampshire's four strategic priorities. In the pages of this publication, I shared our early progress. You told us the most important issues facing our state were education, health care, the ec…

