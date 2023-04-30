AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able to survive in two years.
Back in 2011-2012, New Hampshire was facing a serious fiscal crisis. We had a massive deficit, and difficult decisions had to be made. The Legislature had to take a hard look at the budget, find ways to cut spending, and prioritize programs that were essential to our state. Through hard work and tough choices, we were able to balance the budget and live within our means while putting New Hampshire back on the path to fiscal responsibility.
That budget in 2011 enabled us to begin the process of cutting taxes in 2015 that has led to historic surpluses and economic growth.
Fast forward to today, and we are once again facing a critical budget situation. The proposed budget is nearly $16 billion, an increase of 19 percent from the previous budget. While there are some good parts of the budget, we need to be mindful of the big picture and ensure that we are making responsible decisions for our state’s future.
Due to politics in Washington, D.C. and the massive hikes in spending that ballooned inflation, the dollar we spent two years ago is worth far less today. We cannot make the same mistake in New Hampshire that we’ve seen in D.C. that has sent our country into unmanageable debt and yearly deficits; New Hampshire must be fiscally responsible and conservative to weather the big spending storms coming out of D.C. from the left and the right side of the aisle.
As Governor Mel Thomson famously declared, “Low taxes are the result of low spending.” As the State Senate begins diving into the state budget in earnest in the weeks ahead, I would encourage my former colleagues to take up that mantle to protect the taxpayer and our New Hampshire way of life.
One aspect of the proposed budget that conservatives should champion and get behind is the plan to speed up the interest and dividends tax repeal from 2027 to 2025. Cutting taxes in New Hampshire has historically led to more economic growth and development. When we get the state out of the way and enable people to do more and be more, we all get to achieve more. It’s important that we prioritize policies that encourage economic growth and make New Hampshire an attractive place to do business.
It’s important to remember that tough decisions will have to be made in order to ensure that we don’t fall into another fiscal crisis like we saw last decade. We need to make sure that we are prioritizing programs that are essential to our state, while also finding ways to cut spending and reduce waste in the proposed budget. This will require leadership and a willingness to make difficult choices, something I know the State Senate is ready and able to do.
We also need to be cautious about creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able to survive in two years. We need to be responsible and forward-thinking, looking to the long-term health of our state instead of just the short-term benefits of increasing programs that are more likely than not to grow then shrink in future budget years.
In June it will be up to the Republicans in the legislature to work together to make sure that our state is on the right path. It shouldn’t be controversial to say we need to learn from our history and budget with that in mind for the future of our state. By prioritizing responsible spending and policies that encourage economic growth, we can ensure that New Hampshire remains a great place to live, work, run a business, and raise a family.
Chuck Morse lives in Salem. The Republican former state senator represented District 22 and served as Senate president. He was a 2022 candidate for U.S. Senate.
