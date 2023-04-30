AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able to survive in two years.

Back in 2011-2012, New Hampshire was facing a serious fiscal crisis. We had a massive deficit, and difficult decisions had to be made. The Legislature had to take a hard look at the budget, find ways to cut spending, and prioritize programs that were essential to our state. Through hard work and tough choices, we were able to balance the budget and live within our means while putting New Hampshire back on the path to fiscal responsibility.

Chuck Morse lives in Salem. The Republican former state senator represented District 22 and served as Senate president. He was a 2022 candidate for U.S. Senate.

