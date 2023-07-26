AS I announce my candidacy for governor of New Hampshire, I am immensely grateful for the incredible strides we have made under the leadership of Governor Chris Sununu.
Together, we have championed the New Hampshire way; forging a path that upholds the values of limited government, individual freedom, and economic prosperity. I am resolutely dedicated to expanding upon these triumphs, propelling our beloved Granite State towards an even more promising future of continuous growth and boundless opportunity.
Throughout my career of volunteer service to the state of New Hampshire, I have been driven by the steadfast belief that government should be a catalyst for positive change, not an impediment. When I served as Senate president, I had the privilege of working closely with Governor Sununu to implement a conservative, pro-jobs agenda that has yielded remarkable results for families across our state. Our shared dedication to cutting taxes, expanding educational freedom, and bringing back personal responsibility, has positioned New Hampshire as a beacon of liberty and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation.
One of our most significant achievements has been our relentless pursuit of tax relief for hardworking Granite Staters. We understand that burdensome taxation hampers economic growth and stifles job creation. That’s why we have remained persistent in our commitment to cutting taxes and putting money back into the pockets of our citizens. By reducing the tax burden, we have allowed businesses to flourish and provided individuals with greater financial security. These policies have led to tangible results, with New Hampshire boasting the lowest poverty rate in the nation and being hailed as a leader in economic freedom.
In addition to our unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility, we have made substantial strides in expanding educational freedom and empowering parents. We firmly believe that parents are best suited to make decisions regarding their children’s education and well-being. Through initiatives such as Education Freedom Accounts, we have provided parents with greater choice and control over their children’s educational paths. By championing parental rights, we are safeguarding the fundamental principle that parents, not bureaucrats, know what is best for their children’s future.
In close collaboration with Governor Sununu, we have implemented visionary policies that cultivate a climate of robust economic expansion and innovation. By alleviating burdensome regulations and championing entrepreneurship, we have successfully lured new enterprises while nurturing the growth of established ones. The outcome? A flourishing economy that not only generates opportunities but also elevates the quality of life for every Granite Stater. Our dedication to fostering economic growth has yielded remarkable benefits, empowering businesses, creating abundant job opportunities, and uplifting wages for hardworking individuals and families alike.
Moreover, our relentless efforts to streamline government processes and improve efficiency have made it easier for individuals to engage with their state government. Transparency, accountability, and responsiveness are the bedrock of our governance approach. We believe in empowering citizens and ensuring that their voices are heard, their concerns are addressed, and their trust in government is restored. We firmly believe that the government should work for the people, not the other way around.
As I embark on this campaign for governor, I am fueled by the knowledge that our journey is far from over. There is much work to be done to secure an even brighter future for New Hampshire. I am dedicated to advancing policies that promote economic growth, support small businesses, and create an environment that attracts and retains top talent.
I am acutely aware of the hurdles that await us, but I hold an unwavering belief that, as a united force, we can triumph over them. With your steadfast support, we have the power to build upon the solid foundation we’ve laid and chart a course that wholeheartedly embodies the cherished New Hampshire principles of independence, opportunity, and individual liberty.
Salem businessman Chuck Morse, former president of the New Hampshire Senate, is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
I’M RUNNING for governor to provide opportunities for Granite Staters and support communities large and small across our state. This next election is our chance to improve the lives of our residents by strengthening our public schools, increasing affordable housing, improving public safety, …
NEW HAMPSHIRE has one of the nation’s largest per capita populations of veterans. Since 2007, Easterseals NH has provided a wide variety of services to more than 9,000 veterans, military members, and their families through our Veterans Count program. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and wi…
YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.
WE APPLAUD the recent passage of legislation mandating the expanded teaching of civics and history in New Hampshire’s schools. It is widely recognized that we have a crisis in this subject area. The passage of this bill (SB 216) by the legislature, as well as the creation of a new commission…
OLD FORESTS, with unbroken canopies dominated by white pine, hemlock, sugar maple, yellow birch, various oaks, American beech, white ash and red spruce, covered nearly all of New Hampshire for thousands of years. Forests are among Earth’s most diverse and valuable ecosystems, and they play a…
YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of…
WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather …