AS I announce my candidacy for governor of New Hampshire, I am immensely grateful for the incredible strides we have made under the leadership of Governor Chris Sununu.

Together, we have championed the New Hampshire way; forging a path that upholds the values of limited government, individual freedom, and economic prosperity. I am resolutely dedicated to expanding upon these triumphs, propelling our beloved Granite State towards an even more promising future of continuous growth and boundless opportunity.

Salem businessman Chuck Morse, former president of the New Hampshire Senate, is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

Sunday, July 23, 2023
Joyce Craig: A fight for family, fairness and opportunity

I’M RUNNING for governor to provide opportunities for Granite Staters and support communities large and small across our state. This next election is our chance to improve the lives of our residents by strengthening our public schools, increasing affordable housing, improving public safety, …

Friday, July 21, 2023
Maureen Beauregard: Campus will serve those who served us

NEW HAMPSHIRE has one of the nation’s largest per capita populations of veterans. Since 2007, Easterseals NH has provided a wide variety of services to more than 9,000 veterans, military members, and their families through our Veterans Count program. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and wi…

Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Monday, July 17, 2023
Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of…

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather …