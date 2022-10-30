ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.
We can continue down Sen. Maggie Hassan’s path of high inflation, high gas prices, high electric rates, baby formula shortages, opioids and fentanyl moving freely across our southern border, rising home heating oil prices, dwindling retirement savings and an overall sense that our country is moving in the wrong direction. Or we can send Gen. Don Bolduc to Washington and return to a fiscally responsible course that will end the reckless spending that is causing inflation, restart our domestic energy production to bring down costs and cut through the red tape and onerous regulation that is clogging up our supply chain.
In 2016, Maggie Hassan won by just 1,000 votes. Every single vote is also going to matter this year. We cannot afford to sit out this election or not take this race seriously. The future of our great nation is in our hands, and for me, the choice is clear. New Hampshire needs to elect Don Bolduc to the U.S. Senate.
I’ve known Gen. Bolduc for years, but over the course of the Republican primary, I really came to know him well. He is an honorable man who truly wants what is best for his state and his country. He is a patriot who has spent his life in service to his community, first as a police officer in Laconia and then during his long and distinguished military career.
Don represents the best of our New Hampshire values. He’s a hard worker. I can tell you from experience that he does not rest when he sets his mind to a goal. He believes in limited government and low taxes. He will fight to protect our freedoms and will not stand for Washington’s overreach into New Hampshire’s affairs. He not only defends our Life Free or Die attitude; he lives by it.
Like most of you, I’ve heard the non-stop drumbeat of misinformation about Gen. Bolduc coming from Democrats in Washington. Don’t believe any of it. The truth is that Washington is scared to death of Don Bolduc coming to town, not because he is out of step with mainstream New Hampshire principles, but because he is a leader, not a follower. He won’t blindly follow anyone, even those within his own party, or vote how he is told by more senators with “seniority.” He will always do what is best for the Granite State. You certainly can’t say the same about Maggie Hassan, who has voted with President Biden nearly 100% of the time.
I ran for the Senate saying that Washington needed a lot more of the 603, and a lot less of D.C. I still believe that we need a senator that is going to achieve that. That’s why I am going to proudly cast my ballot for Don Bolduc. New Hampshire needs a real leader in the Senate and Washington needs a change. Don Bolduc will be both.
Sen. Chuck Morse (R-Salem) represents District 22 and serves as Senate president. He was a 2022 candidate for U.S. Senate.
DESPITE RECORD surges in the prices of gas, groceries and home heating fuel, record surges of illegal immigrants, criminals and drugs crossing our nation’s borders, record surges in spending and interest rates that have pushed our economy into recession, Senator Lou D’Allesandro recently pub…
IN MARCH 2020, parents, teachers and students alike were hit with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that completely upended the K-12 educational experience as we know it. While some students admirably made the immediate shift to Zoom classrooms and online learning, far too many others suffered f…
DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, whil…
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S unsuccessful pressuring of Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC, to delay that organization’s announcement of a decrease in oil production until after the midterm elections is a clear ploy for Democratic political gain. Now Democrats are rallying around him to punish and di…
FOR THE past four years, Gov. Chris Sununu and Science Technology & Energy (STE) Committee Republicans have blocked many urgently needed energy efficiency and renewable energy planning bills and initiatives. It is clear that because this group does not acknowledge the existence of climat…
DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cau…