ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.

We can continue down Sen. Maggie Hassan’s path of high inflation, high gas prices, high electric rates, baby formula shortages, opioids and fentanyl moving freely across our southern border, rising home heating oil prices, dwindling retirement savings and an overall sense that our country is moving in the wrong direction. Or we can send Gen. Don Bolduc to Washington and return to a fiscally responsible course that will end the reckless spending that is causing inflation, restart our domestic energy production to bring down costs and cut through the red tape and onerous regulation that is clogging up our supply chain.

Sen. Chuck Morse (R-Salem) represents District 22 and serves as Senate president. He was a 2022 candidate for U.S. Senate.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Monday, October 24, 2022
David Lauren: Dilettante not needed as county attorney

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Reps. Lee Oxenham & Peter Somssich: Republicans failed NH on energy

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Rep. Michael Vose: The truth about high energy costs

