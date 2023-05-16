AS A NURSING student at St. Anselm College in the late 1970s, I was gifted a nascent understanding of the meaning of social justice. It was only years later, of course, that I came to appreciate that this understanding was rooted in the Benedictine tradition and the school’s true commitment to the liberal arts, even for those of us seeking professional degrees.
In 2012, I was honored with the St. Anselm alumni award for academic excellence. As a qualitative researcher, I had had a long academic career studying how women who had experienced sexual violence heal from that trauma — based on their own narratives. When I was asked to give brief remarks about how St. Anselm influenced my work, I revealed that St. Anselm inspired my interest in healing, an appreciation of human resilience, and, yes, a commitment to social justice.
Yet, last Wednesday, I was struck that the college that inspired me so long ago proudly hosted Donald Trump and provided him a platform to spew vile remarks and perpetuate dangerous mistruths.
I have no desire to descend into a debate about free speech on college campuses. St. Anselm president Joseph Favazza has already evoked the well-worn free speech argument to justify the invitation: “We believe that honest and informed interchange of ideas and perspectives is the bedrock of an informed electorate….”
What I saw was not an honest, informed interchange of ideas and perspectives.
I will not dwell on the appalling comments made by Trump that flew in the face of everything St. Anselm stands for — or at least once did. But when Trump yet again insulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll, I asked myself: Did that really occur on the campus of St. Anselm, the space that as an 18-year-old I considered — for lack of a better word — sacred? Were those words really said a stone’s throw from where I learned to become a nurse (a caring one, I hope)? Were those words really said a stone’s throw away from the chapel where we prayed (and sometimes studied)? Were those words really said a stone’s throw from the dorms that defined my young adulthood?
St. Anselm College can do better. The debate has come and gone. If the goal of higher education is to inspire civil discourse, how will you reaffirm for your students that what happened last Wednesday night was not that?
If St. Anselm is a place “infused with the Catholic and Benedictine values of community, hospitality and love,” how will it assure students that those values mean something? Most importantly, how will it address the 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men on college campuses who themselves have experienced sexual assault?
President Favazza should imagine — just for a moment — what it was like for some of those students — many who have themselves revealed assaults only to be not believed — to listen to the callous audience laughter at Trumps’ dismissive remarks about Carroll.
Again, I say, St. Anselm can do better.
Claire Draucker is a professor of Nursing at Indiana University and a member of St. Anselm’s class of 1977. She lives in Exeter.
