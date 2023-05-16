AS A NURSING student at St. Anselm College in the late 1970s, I was gifted a nascent understanding of the meaning of social justice. It was only years later, of course, that I came to appreciate that this understanding was rooted in the Benedictine tradition and the school’s true commitment to the liberal arts, even for those of us seeking professional degrees.

In 2012, I was honored with the St. Anselm alumni award for academic excellence. As a qualitative researcher, I had had a long academic career studying how women who had experienced sexual violence heal from that trauma — based on their own narratives. When I was asked to give brief remarks about how St. Anselm influenced my work, I revealed that St. Anselm inspired my interest in healing, an appreciation of human resilience, and, yes, a commitment to social justice.

Claire Draucker is a professor of Nursing at Indiana University and a member of St. Anselm’s class of 1977. She lives in Exeter.

Sunday, May 14, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.

Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.

Monday, May 08, 2023