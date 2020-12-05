Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State

WITHOUT QUESTION, this election season has given everyone plenty to get emotional about. Between a monsoon of questions surrounding the nation’s highest elections, another two years of a bitterly divided Congress, and a country every bit as tense as it’s ever been, it seems as though the present drama and confusion could not constitute a more fitting grand finale for the long dark that has been 2020.

As this month’s election results poured in, however, Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) found itself at the center of a rather profound anomaly. While President Trump, GOP Senate candidate Corky Messner, and both GOP congressional candidates all lost their bids for the Granite State, both chambers of the New Hampshire General Court flipped red.

In fact, New Hampshire was the only state in the entire country where this happened.

While it’s certainly true that such a sudden and monumental upheaval of the status quo can only be explained by a wide combination of factors, I believe we would be remiss to neglect the pivotal role that YAL’s flagship program, Operation Win at the Door, played in securing 55 of the Republican victories seen across the state legislature.

As its name would imply, this program understands the real bread and butter of politics: grassroots. Unlike flashy programs that spend exorbitant sums of money on TV ads and direct mail, YAL deploys young, energetic student activists to knock doors and persuade voters directly.

The research doesn’t lie: Even in an age where social media reigns supreme, door-to-door canvassing stands as the single most effective strategy for winning votes. In their book “Get Out The Vote”, professors Donald P. Green and Alan Gerber share 20 years of metadata analysis to substantiate this. According to their research, while door-knocking earns an average of one vote for every nine voters contacted, phone-banking (the second-best technique) requires 36 voters be contacted.

Aside from the data, however, this strategy was proven to work in New Hampshire this year, with victories including outspoken lockdown critic Jason Osborne in Rockingham 4; a clean sweep of 11 legislators in Hillsborough 37; and recent college graduate and YAL alumnus Tim Baxter in Rockingham 20.

And with half of all sitting members of Congress having served in their state legislatures before ascending to higher office, it’s safe to say that many of the local leaders like these will one day become the champions for liberty our country needs in Congress, in our governor’s mansions, and perhaps even in the White House.

We either believe in liberty in times of crisis, or we don’t believe in liberty at all. Or, as General John Stark put it: “Live free or die; Death is not the worst of evils.” New Hampshire adopted this state motto in 1945, and the liberty wave that swept the Granite State has created an opportunity for local leaders to reclaim that motto.

Cliff Maloney is the president of Young Americans for Liberty (YAL). He lives in Austin, Texas.

Saturday, December 05, 2020
Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State
Op-eds

Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State

WITHOUT QUESTION, this election season has given everyone plenty to get emotional about. Between a monsoon of questions surrounding the nation’s highest elections, another two years of a bitterly divided Congress, and a country every bit as tense as it’s ever been, it seems as though the pre…

Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Jay Bolduc: Riskiest gatherings aren't in restaurants
Op-eds

Jay Bolduc: Riskiest gatherings aren't in restaurants

CONGREGATE SETTINGS is the term public health officials use to describe the places where people meet, and where community spread takes place. Many people incorrectly assume the riskiest gathering places must be public-facing, such as schools, polling places, churches, and restaurants. And si…

Sen. Jeanne Dietsch: Is this what voters wanted?
Op-eds

Sen. Jeanne Dietsch: Is this what voters wanted?

FOR YEARS in New Hampshire, shared government held free-market conservative priorities at bay. Now that Republicans control all, the floodgates are open. The results may surprise people who did not realize they were voting for dramatic change.

Monday, November 30, 2020
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Friday, November 27, 2020
+4
Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea
Op-eds

Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea

NATHANIEL HAWTHORNE’s short story “The Great Stone Face” (bit.ly/3m95irK) was published in Korean middle school language textbooks between 1975 and 1988. The Korean children who grew up reading Hawthorne’s story are now in their 40’s and 50’s. Many of them were devastated to hear about the c…

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Remember to be thankful

THIS HAS BEEN a year of great loss for our family. My mother passed away at the end of May. She was 84 years old and deeply loved by a very large family. It is never easy to lose our parents; someone whose presence partially defines yours, whose love and support lends a steady guidance to yo…

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors
Op-eds

Phoebe James: Daylight saving time can be distressing for seniors

RESTLESSNESS, agitation, irritability and confusion — just a few symptoms of sundowning, a common phenomenon experienced by people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where the onset of darkness stirs anxiety. The condition causes those affected to lose their sense of time and …

Monday, November 23, 2020
Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition
Op-eds

Phil Taub: A Thanksgiving tradition

AMONG MY favorite traditions at Thanksgiving is the part where we go around the table and say what we are thankful for. For this year’s COVID Thanksgiving, there may be a lot fewer people around our table, but my list of what I am thankful for is much longer.

Sunday, November 22, 2020
Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Thankful for our school support staff

THANKSGIVING will be a little different this year. We’ll be gathering with family and friends, though probably in smaller groups. We’ll be watching football games played in empty stadiums. And some will be trying to pass the mashed potatoes through Zoom.