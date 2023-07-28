LAST WEEK, a poll of New Hampshire voters finally offered a new glimmer of hope in this year’s version of the quadrennial fight over New Hampshire’s first in the nation presidential primary.
According to the new UNH poll, the overwhelming majority of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters support Joe Biden for president; and if the DNC doesn’t put him on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary this winter … well, we’ll just write him in anyway.
Contrary to most of the political discussion thus far in D.C., the main participants in the primary are not party leaders, or delegates, or elected officials, or other states, or the DNC, or the White House. Election Day is, above all, for the citizens who vote.
When New Hampshire holds our primary in just six months, can anyone imagine a scenario where hundreds of thousands of Democrats and Democratic-leaning undeclared voters just … stay home? Or cast blank ballots? Or vote for fringe candidates we do not support? Of course not. We will vote. And thank goodness! Three of New Hampshire’s last six presidential elections have been decided by a swing of less than 1%; we are the same voters that our democracy needs in November 2024.
Like so many parents, my wife and I will bring our two kids to join in this beautiful pageant of democracy at our son’s elementary school gym in Concord. We will say “Hi” to Nick, and Autumn, and the other nonpartisan volunteers who manage our locally run elections. We will wave to our neighbors.
I plan to vote for President Joe Biden. Since his election — in the midst of one of our nation’s darkest hours — President Biden and his team have led critical successes at both the substance of governing and the politics of winning.
Today, more Americans are employed than ever in our history. President Biden shattered years of congressional gridlock and passed a game-changing infrastructure law, a critical investment in America in the CHIPS semiconductor act, and an Inflation Reduction Act that cut prices for consumers while also taking the biggest steps in history to combat climate change. He stared down debt-ceiling threats and stopped cuts to Social Security, and he has brought extraordinary women and people of color into the very highest leadership positions— from the vice presidency to Supreme Court, to a majority of the Cabinet.
Abroad, NATO has expanded; the West held firm against Russian aggression in Ukraine; gas prices have fallen; and America is unflinching in protecting our most valuable strategic assets from those nations who choose autocracy over democracy.
In the midterms, he defied the pundits and made the midterms about protecting our democracy itself. His party beat the odds, kept control of the U.S. Senate and defeated every major election-denying candidate across the country for secretary of state, attorney general, or key state legislative seats which might have thwarted voter will in the next election.
All this in the face of a MAGA Republican movement willing to do anything for power: egging on the violent attacks on our U.S. Capital; denying election losses outright; parroting Russia’s talking points in Ukraine; abusing the Supreme Court, and stripping our citizens of their most basic rights to health care, privacy, abortion, equality, and basic human dignity. Last month in our town, two dozen Nazis in masks stood outside a neighborhood coffee shop, flashing “Heil Hitler” salutes to intimidate LGBT staff members and patrons inside. The stakes couldn’t be higher.
Hundreds of thousands of us here in New Hampshire want to vote for a team of winners — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — to lead our party and our country against these threats. The DNC has every right to establish how delegates are selected for its convention, just as each state has the legal authority to schedule the manner and method of its primary election. If New Hampshire party leaders lose half their delegates to the convention, so be it. But don’t tell voters not to vote.
For over 100 years, since New Hampshire was the first state to replace party-controlled back-room nominations with a popular vote, our voters have showed up.
For all the talk in DC about calendar order, one truth remains: On the Primary Day this winter in New Hampshire, myself and hundreds of thousands of other Democrats want to vote for our president.
Writing-in Joe Biden for president may just be the common-ground solution that is best for New Hampshire, the president, and our country.
Colin Van Ostern of Concord was an Executive Councilor from 2012-2016 and was the 2016 Democratic nominee for governor.