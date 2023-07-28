LAST WEEK, a poll of New Hampshire voters finally offered a new glimmer of hope in this year’s version of the quadrennial fight over New Hampshire’s first in the nation presidential primary.

According to the new UNH poll, the overwhelming majority of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters support Joe Biden for president; and if the DNC doesn’t put him on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary this winter … well, we’ll just write him in anyway.

Colin Van Ostern of Concord, NH is a former Executive Councilor for the state of New Hampshire from 2012-2016 and the 2016 Democratic nominee for Governor.

 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Monday, July 24, 2023
Kelly Merritt: Established political powers are threatened by No Labels

Kelly Merritt: Established political powers are threatened by No Labels

LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bicke…

Sunday, July 23, 2023
Joyce Craig: A fight for family, fairness and opportunity

Joyce Craig: A fight for family, fairness and opportunity

I’M RUNNING for governor to provide opportunities for Granite Staters and support communities large and small across our state. This next election is our chance to improve the lives of our residents by strengthening our public schools, increasing affordable housing, improving public safety, …

Friday, July 21, 2023
Maureen Beauregard: Campus will serve those who served us

Maureen Beauregard: Campus will serve those who served us

NEW HAMPSHIRE has one of the nation’s largest per capita populations of veterans. Since 2007, Easterseals NH has provided a wide variety of services to more than 9,000 veterans, military members, and their families through our Veterans Count program. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and wi…

Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.

Thursday, July 20, 2023