YEARS AGO, I learned this lesson when buying a “band in a drum” for my preschool grandson from a reputable toy store. Upon arrival, as I went to wrap the boxed toy, I saw a notice on the bottom stating that the toy, made in China, was made using lead paint. Needless to say, it was returned.

This now seems minor compared to our current pharmaceutical dilemma, but the take-home message is the same — the source matters. It seems to be a message we have lost track of in our culture. We have come to paint with a broad brush and think a toy is a toy, a drug is a drug, and just perhaps a hospital is a hospital.

Enter Dr. Pepe, CEO of Catholic Medical Center, and his column published in the May-June Parable Magazine. It represents the ongoing public relations effort to make the acquisition of Catholic Medical Center by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health a palatable prospect for the public — but sourcing matters.

The source behind Catholic Medical Center and the source behind Dartmouth Hitchcock are two very different entities, with different standards, different motives, and different modes of operation. The source and foundation upon which Catholic Medical Center rests is the very person of God (even when many don’t see Him). The source underlying Dartmouth Hitchcock, a secular academic entity, is humanism, a philosophy, not a person.

Monsignor Peter Hevey undertook a gargantuan effort, that only the fruit of his prayer life and the grace of God could bring to fruition, and God honored his sacrifices and those of the Catholic community on the West Side. Imagine, a blue-collar community building an institution that would develop into one of the premier cardiothoracic surgical programs in the nation. It is astounding, really. With all the assets at our disposal today, we could not repeat such a feat, because the asset that proves to be most essential is an abundance of deep faith.

Most important to note is that the institution known as Catholic Medical Center was consecrated to God from its outset. Now, consecration is no ordinary thing; it is not a social contract or a business contract. Like the bond of marriage or Holy Orders, it is a covenant agreement, made with God, to serve His perfect will in loving obedience, to bring Him glory, and never to be broken. To be consecrated is to be changed forever, to be set apart for God’s purposes.

That which has been consecrated to God is never to be mingled with the mundane. Imagine if I were to approach my pastor after Mass and request all the remaining consecrated hosts to take home and bread my chicken parmesan dinner, or the remaining consecrated wine to take home and funnel into the Gallo bottle that’s a bit too empty for my dinner guests. Preposterous! Unthinkable! Shall I tell him it was made to be consumed so why not at my table? After all, food is food, right? He would rightly suggest that I need either more catechesis or mental health counseling. And that, my friends, is actually a mild proposition compared to mingling a Catholic Medical Center, which has been consecrated to God, with a secular humanist one, which in some of its aims promote what God has defined as evil.

Dr. Pepe, and all who are gung-ho to see this acquisition take place, delight in mentioning that they have the approval of a canon lawyer and an ethicist from the National Catholic Bioethics Center. Isn’t it interesting that those opinions, which have been filed with the state attorney general, have been submitted with the demand for secrecy in order to prevent public scrutiny or rebuttal?

As Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brandeis once said: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” If they are so proud of their expert opinions then let them publicize them, but let us beware of all deeds forged in the cover of darkness.

The dates and locations for public hearings will be reset by the Office of the Attorney General as New Hampshire opens up. It is critical to attend and speak out for the preservation of Catholic Medical Center as a health care ministry consecrated to the service of God, in charity toward His children. Mergers that subjugate a consecrated Catholic entity to a secular one, as this proposes to do, should be soundly opposed.

Colleen McCormick lives in Manchester.

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Monday, June 01, 2020
Rep. Glenn Cordelli: COVID-19 pandemic and privacy
Op-eds

Rep. Glenn Cordelli: COVID-19 pandemic and privacy

IT HAS been said that we are entering a “post-privacy” era and that the COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting privacy concerns for the future. Privacy concerns are nothing new however. Back in the late 1800s, Thomas Cooley wrote about “the right to be let alone.” Then in 1890, Louis Brandeis (la…

Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave
Op-eds

Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave

ON Nov. 9, 2018, my wife and I went into the hospital for the birth of our daughter. It was a planned C-section due to previous medical complications. When they wheeled her away into the OR, the nurses promised me that they would come back for me in a few minutes. I started pacing nervously …

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Jay Lucas: COVID-19 has unmasked the Chinese regime
Op-eds

Jay Lucas: COVID-19 has unmasked the Chinese regime

IT IS well understood that China poses the single greatest geopolitical threat to our national security and freedom for the next century. And, while the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous in many ways, there is one small aspect of this terrible nightmare that can be seen as a sort of bles…

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Patrick Cheetham: Keeping NH safe doesn't stop during a pandemic
Op-eds

Patrick Cheetham: Keeping NH safe doesn't stop during a pandemic

OUR STATE is facing critical public safety issues on multiple fronts. Right now, in the middle of a global pandemic, that means our state’s first responders and health care workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis working to help protect people and assist those who are strugglin…

David R. Guydan: NH needs affordable asthma and alergy drugs
Op-eds

David R. Guydan: NH needs affordable asthma and alergy drugs

MAY IS Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month — a time to reflect upon and engage with the unique problems these ailments bring to everyday life. From the general misery of congestion to the terrifying reality of shortness of breath, thousands of Americans throughout New Hampshire struggle to co…

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Jennifer Horn: To mask or not to mask, that is the question.
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: To mask or not to mask, that is the question.

AS New Hampshire and her neighboring states begin to address the process of reopening retail, restaurants, state offices and business of all kinds, the details of how to do so in a manner that preserves our economy and our personal health is causing significant consternation for many. The id…

John T. Broderick: Mental health and the pandemic - opportunity knocks
Op-eds

John T. Broderick: Mental health and the pandemic - opportunity knocks

THESE last two months have been unlike any in my lifetime. It’s humbling to be reminded how, in the 21st century, there is still little we control and how we are not as all-knowing as we think. Pandemics, it turns out, are great equalizers. No one is immune from the sadness, pain and loss th…

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains
Op-eds

John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains

A SCHOOL BUS driver, shoe store worker, car salesperson, factory worker, restaurant server, landscaper, dental assistant, online college instructor, dog breeder, hairdresser, hospital administrator, state employee, auto mechanic, construction foreman, child care teacher, janitor, cook, nanny…

Op-eds

603 Alliance: Time to lift the stay-at-home order in NH

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s stay-at-home order was issued March 16th. More than two months later we continue to face serious restrictions that limit our ability to earn a living, our freedom of assembly, and right to worship as we see fit. The continuation of this state of emergency not only inflicts ha…