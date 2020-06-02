YEARS AGO, I learned this lesson when buying a “band in a drum” for my preschool grandson from a reputable toy store. Upon arrival, as I went to wrap the boxed toy, I saw a notice on the bottom stating that the toy, made in China, was made using lead paint. Needless to say, it was returned.
This now seems minor compared to our current pharmaceutical dilemma, but the take-home message is the same — the source matters. It seems to be a message we have lost track of in our culture. We have come to paint with a broad brush and think a toy is a toy, a drug is a drug, and just perhaps a hospital is a hospital.
Enter Dr. Pepe, CEO of Catholic Medical Center, and his column published in the May-June Parable Magazine. It represents the ongoing public relations effort to make the acquisition of Catholic Medical Center by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health a palatable prospect for the public — but sourcing matters.
The source behind Catholic Medical Center and the source behind Dartmouth Hitchcock are two very different entities, with different standards, different motives, and different modes of operation. The source and foundation upon which Catholic Medical Center rests is the very person of God (even when many don’t see Him). The source underlying Dartmouth Hitchcock, a secular academic entity, is humanism, a philosophy, not a person.
Monsignor Peter Hevey undertook a gargantuan effort, that only the fruit of his prayer life and the grace of God could bring to fruition, and God honored his sacrifices and those of the Catholic community on the West Side. Imagine, a blue-collar community building an institution that would develop into one of the premier cardiothoracic surgical programs in the nation. It is astounding, really. With all the assets at our disposal today, we could not repeat such a feat, because the asset that proves to be most essential is an abundance of deep faith.
Most important to note is that the institution known as Catholic Medical Center was consecrated to God from its outset. Now, consecration is no ordinary thing; it is not a social contract or a business contract. Like the bond of marriage or Holy Orders, it is a covenant agreement, made with God, to serve His perfect will in loving obedience, to bring Him glory, and never to be broken. To be consecrated is to be changed forever, to be set apart for God’s purposes.
That which has been consecrated to God is never to be mingled with the mundane. Imagine if I were to approach my pastor after Mass and request all the remaining consecrated hosts to take home and bread my chicken parmesan dinner, or the remaining consecrated wine to take home and funnel into the Gallo bottle that’s a bit too empty for my dinner guests. Preposterous! Unthinkable! Shall I tell him it was made to be consumed so why not at my table? After all, food is food, right? He would rightly suggest that I need either more catechesis or mental health counseling. And that, my friends, is actually a mild proposition compared to mingling a Catholic Medical Center, which has been consecrated to God, with a secular humanist one, which in some of its aims promote what God has defined as evil.
Dr. Pepe, and all who are gung-ho to see this acquisition take place, delight in mentioning that they have the approval of a canon lawyer and an ethicist from the National Catholic Bioethics Center. Isn’t it interesting that those opinions, which have been filed with the state attorney general, have been submitted with the demand for secrecy in order to prevent public scrutiny or rebuttal?
As Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brandeis once said: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” If they are so proud of their expert opinions then let them publicize them, but let us beware of all deeds forged in the cover of darkness.
The dates and locations for public hearings will be reset by the Office of the Attorney General as New Hampshire opens up. It is critical to attend and speak out for the preservation of Catholic Medical Center as a health care ministry consecrated to the service of God, in charity toward His children. Mergers that subjugate a consecrated Catholic entity to a secular one, as this proposes to do, should be soundly opposed.