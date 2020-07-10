A SMART and safe return to normalcy for our country continues as Make America Great Again rallies are back in New Hampshire. This Saturday, President Donald Trump will host an outdoor rally at the Portsmouth International Airport with thousands of patriots who love our country and our president.
The health and safety of all our attendees remain our top priority. There will be ample access to hand sanitizer and all attendees will be provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear.
The Granite State holds a special place in President Trump’s heart. In 2016, New Hampshire famously gave then-candidate Donald Trump his first primary win on his historic path to the White House.
This MAGA rally is a reminder that the Great American Comeback is officially underway. Last week, we saw a record setting June jobs report. The economy added back 4.8 million jobs in June, the largest one-month job gain in American history. Additionally, the unemployment rate for Black workers, Asian American workers, and veterans all fell. The American economy has now added back a staggering 7.5 million jobs in May and June combined.
Joe Biden, the Democrats, and their liberal media allies said it was impossible — yet President Trump is getting the job done. Under the president’s bold leadership, the American economy is shattering expectations and roaring back. President Trump built the greatest economy in history once, it’s clear he’s the only one who can do it again.
Now, it’s very important to remember how we arrived at this critical point.
From day one in January, President Trump implemented an aggressive strategy to confront the virus, ensure the health and safety of Americans, and protect jobs. President Trump and his Administration worked to give states like New Hampshire the resources they needed to beat back the coronavirus. The Trump Administration championed the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), ensuring American workers could retain their jobs, receive their paychecks, and help our economy reopen.
In New Hampshire alone, 200,000 jobs are being protected by the Paycheck Protection Program. Additionally, the PPP has provided $2.5 billion worth of loans to more than 24,000 New Hampshire businesses, ensuring these employers could stay afloat. President Trump stepped up during this moment of crisis and aided millions of New Hampshire residents in need.
The stakes are too high this November to allow Joe Biden and the Democrats into power. Joe Biden’s job-killing policies will devastate the Great American Comeback launched by President Trump.
Biden has already said that he sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to raise Americans’ taxes. He even pledged that the first thing he would do as president is eliminate the Trump tax cuts, calling them “negligible.”
Let’s look at what President Trump’s historic tax cuts delivered for New Hampshire’s workers, businesses, and families.
Thanks to President Trump, the average New Hampshire resident saw a tax cut of more than $1,400. And over the next decade, President Trump’s tax cuts are projected to create more than 5,500 new good-paying jobs in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire businesses like the Portsmouth Brewery announced new bonuses and investments as a result of the Trump tax cuts. New Hampshire utilities like Granite State Electric have passed on cost savings to ratepayers, lowering utility bills for New Hampshire families.
Apparently to Joe Biden, all of that tangible economic relief is “negligible.”
New Hampshire and rest of America cannot afford a Joe Biden presidency. While President Trump pursues his America First agenda that uplifts millions, Joe Biden promises a return to the globalist status-quo where Americans keep less of their hard-earned money.
We know that in New Hampshire, Live Free or Die, is not a slogan. It’s a way of life.
I’m confident New Hampshire will reject Joe Biden and the Democrats on November 3rd, and I look forward to the MAGA rally this Saturday as the first step.